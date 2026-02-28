Melissa McCarthy's Rumored Ozempic Use Got Put On Blast In An Embarrassing Way

Melissa McCarthy's weight loss journey has been long, and the actor has been open about her progress over the years. In 2013, she explained why she didn't go in for a fad diet or surgery, choosing instead to take the slow and steady approach, telling "The Breakfast Club" that her goal was to not stress over losing weight, saying, "I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this,' instead of the crazy plan ... I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out, give myself a break." It seems that the plan worked, as McCarthy has transformed herself over the years. Still, some believe that the "Bridesmaids" star ended up using Ozempic to shed the pounds. In 2024, one giant name helped push that theory by leaving a comment on one of McCarthy's Instagram posts: Barbra Streisand.

In a comment that has since been deleted, but still makes the rounds on social media. Streisand innocently meant to praise her friend's weight loss, and ended up creating a viral moment. The photo, which shows McCarthy walking with director Adam Shankman was little more than a pleasant moment between two friends, but Babs jumped into the comments, asking if McCarthy was using the famous GLP-1 shot to help her slim down. When Streisand saw the online reaction to her comment, she was mortified and took to her own Instagram stories to explain herself. In her post, Streisand, who first met McCarthy while recording an album, paid her friend a more earnest compliment, saying the actor "looked fantastic!"