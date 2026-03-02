Details About Ex-Prince Andrew's Reportedly Embarrassing Meltdown When He Was Evicted From His Home
In 2023, as a result of the scandal over then-Prince Andrew's close ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles started pressuring his younger brother to leave Royal Lodge. But Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor put up a fight to keep living at the mansion, in Windsor. And although Andrew initially came out on top in the Royal Lodge dispute, it didn't take long before Charles gained the upper hand. In October 2025, the king took away his brother's title of prince as well as his longtime lease on the property. Even so, some people expected that Andrew would make the process difficult and drag his feet about moving. Surprisingly, he packed and left by early February 2026. However, his dramatic exit made headlines.
Instead of exhibiting mature acceptance, Andrew reportedly grasped for awkward excuses in a last-ditch effort to stay in his longtime luxe digs. "He was so arrogant and deluded he repeatedly shouted, 'But I'm the queen's second son — you can't do this to me,'" one royal insider claimed to The Sun. "No one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet." The ex-prince's weak reason sounded like it was taken from the script of a kids cartoon. No one was persuaded, and Andrew's dignity suffered another blow.
Although the royal source was shocked that the second son of Queen Elizabeth II brought up his mother in his tirade, it's pretty on-brand. Even after the queen's death, Andrew's portion of the inheritance reportedly bought him more time while he drowned in bills from the renovations he ordered for the lodge, according to OK! Magazine. The pair were close, and the queen was made a scapegoat by some for Charles' problems with Andrew, since she didn't take decisive action at the first signs of trouble.
Andrew's address is still in flux
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's reportedly childish outburst stemmed from his inability to accept that he was being forced out of the $40 million manse, an insider told the Daily Mail. "He is trying to block it [the move] out. His personal rooms have to be kept clear of any sign of packing cases," the source said. "He is likely to move into temporary furnished accommodation provided by the king at Windsor or Sandringham as a stopgap to spare him dealing with it all." Apparently, when the former prince finally left, a lot of his stuff wasn't boxed up yet, which would have made moving easier but likely more surreal.
Soon after Andrew left Royal Lodge, his reputation deteriorated further when the former prince was arrested on his birthday, leaving the royals scrambling to save face. Although Andrew was eventually allowed to return home, his living situation remains up in the air. Moving's a hassle, and unfortunately for Andrew, he'll have to do it all over again in the near future. His ultimate destination, Marsh Farm, on the Sandringham Estate, still needs much work, so he's living in temporary quarters on the estate.
Beyond that upheaval, Andrew's also contending with downsizing. Royal Lodge, his and Sarah Ferguson's former home, was a vast 30 rooms. Now, with substantially less space, Andrew reportedly has put into storage many of his prized possessions, including his strange teddy bear collection. This means he probably didn't have the opportunity to unpack cherished items to make his new digs seem homey. And while Andrew no longer has the stress of home repair bills, he's going to be stuck with a smaller house that King Charles picked for him.