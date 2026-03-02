Details About Ex-Prince Andrew's Reportedly Embarrassing Meltdown When He Was Evicted From His Home

In 2023, as a result of the scandal over then-Prince Andrew's close ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles started pressuring his younger brother to leave Royal Lodge. But Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor put up a fight to keep living at the mansion, in Windsor. And although Andrew initially came out on top in the Royal Lodge dispute, it didn't take long before Charles gained the upper hand. In October 2025, the king took away his brother's title of prince as well as his longtime lease on the property. Even so, some people expected that Andrew would make the process difficult and drag his feet about moving. Surprisingly, he packed and left by early February 2026. However, his dramatic exit made headlines.

Instead of exhibiting mature acceptance, Andrew reportedly grasped for awkward excuses in a last-ditch effort to stay in his longtime luxe digs. "He was so arrogant and deluded he repeatedly shouted, 'But I'm the queen's second son — you can't do this to me,'" one royal insider claimed to The Sun. "No one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet." The ex-prince's weak reason sounded like it was taken from the script of a kids cartoon. No one was persuaded, and Andrew's dignity suffered another blow.

Although the royal source was shocked that the second son of Queen Elizabeth II brought up his mother in his tirade, it's pretty on-brand. Even after the queen's death, Andrew's portion of the inheritance reportedly bought him more time while he drowned in bills from the renovations he ordered for the lodge, according to OK! Magazine. The pair were close, and the queen was made a scapegoat by some for Charles' problems with Andrew, since she didn't take decisive action at the first signs of trouble.