Royal Editor Serves Up Queen Elizabeth As A Potential Scapegoat For Charles' Headache With Andrew

With a reign lasting 70 years, Queen Elizabeth had an incredible opportunity to define royal policy between 1952 and 2022. Unfortunately, one unresolved issue from her reign involved her third child, Prince Andrew. Ever since 2011, Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein has repeatedly caused difficulties for the royal family. Even so, it took until 2019 for Andrew to step down as a working royal.

A few months into his reign, King Charles began his efforts to persuade Andrew to move out of his longtime residence at the Royal Lodge. While he hasn't moved yet, Andrew's family relationships reached a new low on October 17, 2025, when he relinquished his "Duke of York" title. Andrew previously lost accolades in January 2022, when Elizabeth took away his military honors and ability to use "His Royal Highness." Now, however, some are faulting Elizabeth for not going far enough. "It's as if she left an unexploded bomb for Charles," one insider told The Times. "This was a terrible dereliction of duty. She indulged Andrew all the time and always avoided confrontation."

Elizabeth and Andrew had a tight relationship, and although his actions likely created a lot of stress for the queen, it didn't seem to dent their bond. In addition, the persistent rumor that Andrew was her favorite further supports The Times' theory about Elizabeth being too soft with Andrew. "If a story lasts more than nine days, you're toast. It's been 15 years now," one former courtier remarked to the paper.