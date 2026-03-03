The Stunning Transformation Of Arielle Kebbel
Thanks to the popularity of 2000s teen movies and shows like "John Tucker Must Die" and "Gilmore Girls," American actor Arielle Kebbel quickly became a familiar face on-screen. A natural-born performer, Kebbel has undergone a stunning transformation since her childhood in Florida and subsequent early days in Hollywood. The actor went from performing flips on her middle school cheerleading team to walking red carpets and rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers.
Kebbel's life has been largely defined by her acting career and animal advocacy, both of which have only continued to evolve since she first stepped into the spotlight as a teenager. She was so intent on making acting her career that she lied about her age to get into an adult acting class she drove to weekly when she was only 16. Although she made sacrifices early on for her career (Kebbel joked to TV Line, "My high school prom was on set at CSI!"), her hard work and dedication as a teenager paid off and led to a successful acting career.
From starring in raunchy teen movies like "American Pie" to acting in family-friendly romance movies on the Hallmark Channel, the direction of Kebbel's acting career may have pivoted, but she has remained in the limelight through it all. Over the years, the actor has embodied an array of different characters, although the acting roles she has chosen to pursue have changed over time. Read on to learn all the details of the stunning transformation of Arielle Kebbel.
Arielle Kebbel was a horse girl from the start
Unlike some other Hollywood stars of her generation, such as Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Arielle Kebbel did not begin acting as a young child. Rather than taking her first steps on the set of a show or movie, she spent her childhood trotting around horse rings.
Kebbel told Bedford and New Canaan Magazine, "I pretty much came out of the womb with a connection to horses in my soul." The actor revealed that she always loved animals, but it was not until she turned 5 years old that her parents let her take riding lessons. Her parents eventually got their daughter a pony of her very own, a wish of countless little girls that actually came true for Kebbel.
Although Kebbel was young when she first started horseback riding, she took riding lessons and caring for her pony seriously. The actor explained in the interview that riding from a young age taught her discipline and dedication that carried over into her professional life as well. Kebbel likened riding to acting and said, "[T]here were a lot of similarities to the way you have to stop thinking and drop into a deep trust when you're counting down to a jump and when the director calls action." Later in her acting career, Kebbel had the opportunity to put her horse riding skills to use on set when she played an equine therapist in the festive winter movie "Thank God: Christmas on Keller Ranch."
The Vampire Diaries actor loved performing from a young age
Although Arielle Kebbel did not start seriously acting until she was a young adult, she loved performing almost as much as she loved horses as a kid. Not only did Kebbel perform in arenas with horses, but her childhood also involved a plethora of other physical activities, including cheerleading, track, competitive dance, and volleyball.
The actor said in her interview with Bedford and New Canaan Magazine, "[B]y the time I was in seventh or eighth grade, I was ready to start performing!" Kebbel was so motivated, in fact, that she called her friend's mom who worked for a talent agency and got cast as an extra in the Creed music video "Can You Take Me Higher" when she was only 14. The music video actually did take Kebbel higher; after getting bumped up from an extra to a lead girl, she soon sought professional representation, and her life began to slowly change.
The actor has been publicly performing in a number of ways since childhood, but her first major foray into fame came in the form of beauty pageants. In 2002, the Florida native swapped her riding boots for high heels and participated in the Miss Florida Teen USA beauty pageant, where she was the first runner-up. By sophomore year of high school, Kebbel had switched to a performing arts high school so she could graduate early and pursue various acting and modeling opportunities.
Arielle Kebbel modeled for various magazines before her acting career took off
Modeling was a big step in the stunning transformation of Arielle Kebbel. Kebbel started her career as a model before transitioning to acting full-time. After participating in the Miss Florida Teen USA beauty pageant as a teenager, she went on to model for a number of well-known print publications, including Lucky, Stuff, and FHM magazines.
Kebbel was also featured in the July 2004 issue of Maxim when she was 19 years old. According to a behind the scenes video from the magazine's photo shoot, Kebbel went for a "beachy, bohemian theme" for the magazine spread as a way to pay homage to her Florida roots. The Florida girl modeled various beachy looks, from short summer skirts and open shirts to pink string bikinis. Kebbel continued modeling full time while going on different acting auditions. Kebbel later had a spread in Men's Health in February 2009 as well, but her main focus had switched to acting by then.
Arielle Kebbel moved to LA and got her first major television role on Gilmore Girls
The names Rory and Lorelai Gilmore are synonymous with cozy fall days in the idyllic town of Stars Hollow in the hit show "Gilmore Girls." The beloved television show skyrocketed in popularity and proved to be one of the first steps in Arielle Kebbel's early acting career. Kebbel booked a recurring role in "Gilmore Girls" in 2003 and was in nine episodes of the series as Lindsay Lister Forester, the wife of Rory's ex, Dean Forester.
Lindsay was one of the first roles Kebbel ever got recognized for. In her interview with Bedford and New Canaan Magazine, the actor recalled being recognized while sitting at a coffee shop. "[T]hese girls tap me and exclaim, 'Oh my God! Are you Arielle Kebbel?!? You play Lindsay in Gilmore Girls!' I was pretty excited to be recognized for the first time, but they quickly followed with, 'We hate you!'" Although her character was not liked by many "Gilmore Girls" fans, Kebbel was proud of her acting skills because the role called for an unlikable performance.
The actor worked as a nanny and waitress in her early acting days, but her role in "Gilmore Girls" eventually led to more acting opportunities. Like the lives of the "Gilmore Girls" cast today, Kebbel's life as an actor looks different now, but she will always be remembered for her role on the popular millennial show.
The American actor booked her first role in a movie
Many children dream of growing up and seeing themselves on big movie screens, but for Arielle Kebbel, this became a reality. After "Gilmore Girls," Kebbel had many other acting opportunities come her way. She auditioned for many different roles and soon booked four episodes on "Grounded for Life." Then, that same year, Arielle Kebbel got cast in her first movie, "Soul Plane."
The former "Gilmore Girls" actor starred alongside comedy legends Kevin Hart and Tom Arnold and cultural icons like Snoop Dogg in the 2004 movie, which was about the many high jinks that happen during the first flight of a Black-owned airline. In the film, Kebbel played the role of a teenage girl hoping to party on her 18th birthday. It was the first of many to come for the new young actor. Kebbel had first moved to Los Angeles to audition for "Gilmore Girls," but she stayed to further pursue her acting dream in the city known worldwide for its glamour and movies.
Arielle Kebbel starred in iconic Y2K films
As many a millennial could tell you, Arielle Kebbel stayed busy in the early aughts. She was in the popular teen movie "American Pie Presents: Band Camp" in 2005 and has not slowed down since. Kebbel also acted in iconic movies like 2006's "Aquamarine," a popular pick for a sleepover movie viewing in the mid-2000s. Kebbel perfectly embodied the mean, popular rich girl trope of the time in her role as the spoiled teen Cecilia in "Aquamarine," one of the cult classic 2000s movies that deserve a reboot.
She remained a familiar face on screen during 2006; the same year that "Aquamarine" came out, Kebbel also starred in the iconic revenge movie "John Tucker Must Die." She played Carrie, one of John Tucker's three scorned ex-girlfriends who set out to get revenge on the serial cheater. For fans wondering what the cast of "John Tucker Must Die" is doing today, like Kebbel, most have consistently stayed in the public spotlight. Kebbel went on to secure roles in other mid- and late-2000s movies such as the horror movie "The Grudge 2," "The Uninvited," "Forever Strong," and "Red Mist." As she evolved as an actor, so did the types of characters she portrayed in her films. Whether she starred in movies geared toward teen girls or films beloved by hardcore horror fans, Kebbel delivered one stunning performance after another.
Arielle Kebbel further rose to fame in Vampire Diaries
Arielle Kebbel soon entered a bit of a vampire era. While she may not have been in the "Twilight" movie franchise, she did join the cast of the popular television show "The Vampire Diaries" in 2009 as the character of Lexi. One year later, the actor was also in a movie called "Vampires Suck." Kebbel had seemingly cemented herself as mostly a film actor up until 2009, having only acted in a few smaller television roles after her time on "Gilmore Girls." In 2012, the actor went from being an occasional guest star on "The Vampire Diaries" to a recurring character in Season 4. Although she also had a small role in "Vampire Diaries" and was only in nine episodes altogether, the popularity of the long-running CW series helped further launch her into fame.
Playing the character of Lexi provided Kebbel with the opportunity to show off her physical strength, something her previous acting roles had not afforded her. The actor had continued horseback riding into adulthood and was eager to show off the strength she gained from it. Kebbel spoke with Honest Reviews Corner and said, "I've always wanted to do action pieces and kick-ass roles, but I hadn't really been given that opportunity until 'TVD.'" She expressed her appreciation for the complexities of Lexi's character and said, "I got to combine Lexi who is full of so much heart and faith and joy with choking Damon and throwing cops and doing a lot of physical activities."
The actor worked on popular network television series
While some actors may become overwhelmed with playing so many different characters, that was not the case with Arielle Kebbel. The former "Gossip Girl" actor continued to rise in her acting career and had multiple roles in other television shows, some while she was still portraying Lexi in occasional episodes of "The Vampire Diaries." Kebbel was in the television series drama "Life Unexpected" in 2010, and CW fans may also remember her as the character of Vanessa Shaw in the teen soap "90210" reboot in 2011. For those wondering where the cast of "90210" is today, like the rest of the cast, Kebbel also changed a lot, and so did the types of roles she took on after "90210" ended. She learned important stunt work on the show (anyone remember Vanessa's balcony fall?), something she would carry with her to other roles.
Shortly after playing Vanessa in 16 episodes of "90210," the Florida native was in an episode of the CBS police procedural drama "Hawaii Five-0." Kebbel continued working in television and guest starred in one episode each on the shows "True Blood," "Good Vibes," and "Marcy," and she has not slowed down since. Like her "90210" character once said, "Life is short and we have to enhance every opportunity." Kebbel has certainly followed the same advice her character once gave and seized many future acting opportunities, including a role in the 2012 television series "Audrey."
Arielle Kebbel joined the Hallmark universe
Arielle Kebbel has quite a diversified acting portfolio; she has transformed from playing stereotypical teenage mean girls to centuries old vampires and embodied dozens of different character roles in her decades-long career. In 2012, Kebbel got another leading role that allowed her to play a new character in her first Hallmark movie, "A Bride for Christmas."
Kebbel is one of many former "Gilmore Girls" actors who have been in Hallmark movies, and she has not stopped at just one movie. The actor has starred in multiple Hallmark movies since "A Bride For Christmas"; she was in 2015's wedding romance "Bridal Wave" as well as "A Brush With Love" in 2019. Her roles on the Hallmark channel led to her reconnecting with a past "Vampire Diaries" co-star, Zach Roerig. Kebbel and Zach Roerig both appeared on the same teen drama before teaming up on Hallmark. In 2023, over a decade since they first acted alongside one another in the teen show, the duo starred in the Hallmark series "A National Park Romance" together.
In an interview with Home and Family, the "Vampire Diaries" actor discussed her appreciation for the network. "I love being a part of the Hallmark family," Kebbel gushed in the interview. She explained that she liked being part of family friendly movies people could watch with their kids. However, as the ever dynamic actor she is, Kebbel also took roles in far less family friendly shows and series.
Arielle Kebbel joined a Yellowstone spin-off show
In early 2026, Arielle Kebbel's acting transformation led to her channeling her inner cowgirl (or more accurately, horse girl) for a "Yellowstone" spin-off show called "Marshals." Kebbel was set to let her inner horse girl shine when she was cast in the role of Belle Skinner in the CBS television drama series.
In an interview with CBS Mornings, she spoke of how the spin-off show allowed her to combine two of her biggest loves in life. She was always a fan of "Yellowstone" and wanted to be one of the cast members, but she did not believe it would actually come to fruition. "Never in a million years did I think I would ever be able to combine my passion of acting with my passion and love of horses and the great outdoors," Kebbel said in the television interview. In the show's premiere, her character gallops down a mountain ravine, a picture perfect scene for the self-proclaimed horse girl.
Kebbel's character is part of a law enforcement team with co-star Luke Grimes' character. In an interview with TV Insider, Kebbel explained why she took the role, beyond just being a fan of "Yellowstone" and wanting to work with horses. "There is a piece in me that craves adrenaline, excitement," she said. "Roles have found me. I've been doing 10 years of pretty tough stunt work, athletic, strong characters." The characters she played later in her career show her transformation as an actor and her own strong determination in an industry that often typecasts female leads.