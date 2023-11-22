What The Cast Of John Tucker Must Die Is Doing Today

The '90s and '00s are a treasure trove of fun romantic comedies and coming-of-age films that defined an entire generation. Among many of the iconic titles of the time is "John Tucker Must Die," a story of female friendship, learning how to take accountability, and finding your place in the world. With a host of familiar faces — back then and now — and an entertaining premise, the movie is still a great rewatch despite some unfortunate comments that are a reflection of its time.

But despite its shortcomings (namely, some problematic views that are neither sex nor body-positive), it still provides 90 minutes of shenanigans, nostalgia, and Sophia Bush's many face journeys throughout. 16 years after its release, many of its stars have successful careers.

You might recognize some of them from your favorite teen shows, reality television, and even soap operas. Whether you have been going down memory lane recently or just found this movie for the very first time and are curious to know what its actors are up to today, we've got you covered.