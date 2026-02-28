Jim Carrey's Face Transformation Has Left Him Unrecognizable & Everyone Is Noticing

Jim Carrey's face at the Cesar Film Awards looked different than usual — so much so that social media users started questioning if the person at the event was even him. They cited details like different eye color to support their theory. "Not the same person. Not even the same eye color," one user wrote on X, posting side-by-side photos of a throwback of the "Dumb and Dumber" star with brown eyes next to a photo of him in 2026 (below), where his eyes appeared more gray.

Not the same person. Not even the same eye color pic.twitter.com/ypeUwXuLrb — RigoStaRR (@RigoIrizarry) February 27, 2026

"It's one of his paid doubles," someone else wrote on X. "It's fine to dive into all sorts of conspiracies, as it gives us space to avoid being deceived, but let's keep our feet on solid ground. Actors have long hired look-alikes to handle appearances and tasks they don't want to deal with themselves." But X users pointed out that having procedures done is not a conspiracy.

"He just had plastic surgery. Happens all the time. It's not a conspiracy lmao." another user wrote. "The man obviously had some work done. And his making public appearances before everything is fully healed and settled. Check in again in another 6months. He'll look as the dr advertised...probably," someone else wrote. Carrey has never confirmed getting any cosmetic procedures done, but it's a more plausible theory than assuming he sent a double to Paris to receive an honor in his place, no matter what his net worth is.