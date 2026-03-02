Kelly Osbourne's Fierce Message To Haters Doesn't Stop Ozempic Hands Accusations At 2026 BRITs

Kelly Osbourne has certainly undergone a stunning transformation over the years but fans are worried that the reality star and mother-of-one has taken it a little too far. Osbourne has been plagued by "Ozempic face" rumors, and in 2026, was also accused of having "Ozempic hands" after fans spotted that they looked disproportionately big compared to her small frame at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Unfortunately, Osbourne's appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards only drew more attention to both her hands and those increasingly loud Ozempic rumors. While many celebs who are accused of using the popular GLP-1 weight loss drug have refrained from addressing the rumors, Osbourne has spoken out repeatedly about it, denying that she's using the medication and attributing her dramatic weight loss to grief.

"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill?' or 'Get off Ozempic,' [or] 'You don't look right.' My dad just died. And I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," Osbourne professed in a December 2025 Instagram video, per the Daily Mail. Her pleas for people to stop talking about her body fell on deaf ears, however. As fans tuned in to the 2026 BRITs, the chatter on social media once again focused on Osbourne's dramatic weight loss.

As a snap of the former "Fashion Police" co-host and her mother made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, netizens were once again fixated on Osbourne's so-called "Ozempic hands." "That's one massive hand!!!" one such user opined. "We're all waiting for Kelly Osbourne to pick that Brit up then we can see how big her hands really are," another added. Others simply voiced concern for her health.