Kelly Osbourne's 'Ozempic Face' Rumors Are Being Fueled By This One Facial Feature

As the daughter of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne tragically grew up in the limelight and under intense scrutiny for her weight. Spending most of her teenage years on hit reality show "The Osbournes," Kelly shocked the world in 2018 when she underwent gastric sleeve surgery and lost over 80 pounds. While Kelly Osbourne's stunning weight loss transformation initially had her looking more like mom Sharon Osbourne, as it's continued, the TV personality seems to be heading in an unrecognizable direction — all thanks to one jarring facial feature. In a series of photos posted on Instagram on February 23, 2026, Kelly sparked alarm at just how whittled away her cheekbones appeared, in particular.

The comments section quickly filled up with people airing concern at her ultra svelte figure. One pointed out "her cheeks are sunken," which is often a side effect from using Ozempic or other GLP-1s drugs for rapid weight loss. Though there are plenty of shocking celebrity examples of "Ozempic face," Kelly has never publicly admitted to using the medication.

In fact, during a 2025 interview with Extra, she shot down the rumors entirely, reasoning simply, "I don't know where that came from," (via YouTube). The former "Fashion Police" co-host has also actively shut down comments critical of her appearance, especially as she navigates the grief of losing her father Ozzy, who passed away at the age of 76 in July 2025.