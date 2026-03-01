Kelly Osbourne's 'Ozempic Face' Rumors Are Being Fueled By This One Facial Feature
As the daughter of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne tragically grew up in the limelight and under intense scrutiny for her weight. Spending most of her teenage years on hit reality show "The Osbournes," Kelly shocked the world in 2018 when she underwent gastric sleeve surgery and lost over 80 pounds. While Kelly Osbourne's stunning weight loss transformation initially had her looking more like mom Sharon Osbourne, as it's continued, the TV personality seems to be heading in an unrecognizable direction — all thanks to one jarring facial feature. In a series of photos posted on Instagram on February 23, 2026, Kelly sparked alarm at just how whittled away her cheekbones appeared, in particular.
The comments section quickly filled up with people airing concern at her ultra svelte figure. One pointed out "her cheeks are sunken," which is often a side effect from using Ozempic or other GLP-1s drugs for rapid weight loss. Though there are plenty of shocking celebrity examples of "Ozempic face," Kelly has never publicly admitted to using the medication.
In fact, during a 2025 interview with Extra, she shot down the rumors entirely, reasoning simply, "I don't know where that came from," (via YouTube). The former "Fashion Police" co-host has also actively shut down comments critical of her appearance, especially as she navigates the grief of losing her father Ozzy, who passed away at the age of 76 in July 2025.
Kelly Osbourne has made it clear how she feels about body shamers
In the wake of her Instagram post, Kelly Osbourne tapped into her shady side to respond to her many critics. In an Instagram Story, the podcaster displayed a screenshot of her comments section and wrote a caption that included, "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are!" (via People). Though she was well within her rights to remind followers that "No one deserves this sort of abuse," Kelly had trouble getting the message to stick.
This wasn't the first time the "LEGO Masters Jr." host has had to go on the offensive regarding her weight either. In December of 2025, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories once again to push back against "disgusting, horrible, mean, rude comments," (via People). "What do you expect me to look like right now?" she demanded to know at the time, pointing towards the terrible grief she was enduring at the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. "You say that I look ill," Kelly continued. "Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down."
While Kelly Osbourne's "Ozempic face" is jarring, especially when compared to throwback photos, she's still doing her best to be in charge of her own narrative. As she professed in December, "I choose to share my content with you." A bold reminder that just because someone is famous doesn't mean they must live up to a perceived public opinion.