The Absolute Worst-Dressed 2026 BRIT Awards Attendees

Every year, the BRIT Awards arrive in the midst of award season to celebrate the British music industry. This year was no different. From Olivia Dean and Lola Young to Jacob Alon and Rosalía, some of our favorite music-makers took the stage to take home coveted awards. Overall, the night was music to fans' ears, but some folks on the red carpet had us covering our eyes.

Just like you can't have a rainbow without some rain, we've learned that you can't have an award show red carpet without some fashion flops. And, interestingly, BRIT Awards attendees seemed to have a "go big or go home" mentality when it came to those fashion flops. There were multiple stars whose outfits prompted immediate flashbacks to childhood cartoon characters. There was an overload of feathers. And, believe it or not, two different celebs sported skeleton-inspired suits. There was no shortage of funky fashion choices on the BRITs red carpet, and, as usual, some of them deserved a round of applause, while others were blatantly boo-worthy.