The Absolute Worst-Dressed 2026 BRIT Awards Attendees
Every year, the BRIT Awards arrive in the midst of award season to celebrate the British music industry. This year was no different. From Olivia Dean and Lola Young to Jacob Alon and Rosalía, some of our favorite music-makers took the stage to take home coveted awards. Overall, the night was music to fans' ears, but some folks on the red carpet had us covering our eyes.
Just like you can't have a rainbow without some rain, we've learned that you can't have an award show red carpet without some fashion flops. And, interestingly, BRIT Awards attendees seemed to have a "go big or go home" mentality when it came to those fashion flops. There were multiple stars whose outfits prompted immediate flashbacks to childhood cartoon characters. There was an overload of feathers. And, believe it or not, two different celebs sported skeleton-inspired suits. There was no shortage of funky fashion choices on the BRITs red carpet, and, as usual, some of them deserved a round of applause, while others were blatantly boo-worthy.
Skye Newman's dress looked like spin art she made at the local fair
Skye Newman's Brit Awards look had no shortage of conflicting elements. For starters, the top of her dress was totally power-clashing with the bottom. Her black crocodile tooth necklace didn't work with the dress, and neither did her satin-y, corset-inspired boots. On its own, this dress's amalgam of colors and patterns made quite a visual statement. So, tossing on statement-making accessories with it definitely wasn't the right choice.
It looked like Molly Marsh got caught in the bead curtain in the doorway on the way in
"Love Island" star Molly Marsh hit the Brit Awards red carpet looking like she'd just quickly stood up after being buried in sand at the beach. The star wore what looked like a hooded two-piece set made entirely out of champagne-colored beading. While this was certainly an eye-catching look, nothing about this ensemble quite worked for Marsh. The color didn't do her justice, and the beads, cutouts, and hood all worked together to totally overwhelm her.
Olivia Attwood looked like a burnt folded potato chip
We all know that the folded potato chips are the best ones in the whole bag. But that doesn't mean looking like one is a good fashion statement. Olivia Attwood wore all black at the Brit Awards. Yet, despite the classic color palette, this 'fit was anything but understated. The asymmetrical, sculptural minidress made one of the biggest splashes on the red carpet. Unfortunately, this look was a bit too out there, and Attwood got lost in it.
Sergio Pizzorno overestimated how much we wanted to see his X-ray
No, Sergio Pizzorno, no one wants to see the X-ray you got when you dislocated your shoulder. And we definitely don't want to see that X-ray printed on your suit. This subtle skeleton suit was certainly an interesting twist on classic menswear, and it may have actually been a cool statement with different styling. Yet, Pizzorno went with a closed jacket over a white t-shirt, white Tabi sneakers, and a necklace. Unfortunately, this styling made for a bizarre look.
Did Flossie's entire outfit go through a paper shredder?
Flossie attended the Brit Awards in what looked like parts of an outfit. Clearly, the influencer was aiming for an edgy look with this stringy, distressed-looking, lingerie-inspired minidress and lacy thigh-high socks. In reality, though, this reminded us of "Corpse Bride" and left us wondering if her dress got into some sort of paper shredder-related accident. With the addition of Mary Janes and sunglasses that looked straight out of "The Matrix," this outfit definitely wasn't giving the vibes Flossie likely intended.
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens looked like a buy one get one free fashion fail sale
Couples that commit fashion crimes together stay together. Or, at least that's what we're hoping for Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens' sake. The pair arrived on the red carpet looking like two different couches someone was hoping to sell on Facebook Marketplace. Stephens' shorts suit, tube socks, and big, furry hat combination was definitely not a good look. Somehow, though, Thirwall's voluminous, printed skirt and jacket look was even worse.
Harry Styles may have borrowed Jack Skellington's suit
Harry Styles is rumored to be above average height at 6 feet tall. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" character Jack Skellington, on the other hand, looks to be quite a bit taller. So, it's no wonder that if Styles put on Skellington's suit, it would be far too big on him. Could this idea have inspired Styles' oversized striped suit at the Brit Awards? It's hard to imagine why it would have, but it's really the only excuse for this ensemble we can come up with.
Tems looked like she got TP'd on Mischief Night
While nobody wants their house to get TP'd on Mischief Night, getting TP'd on your way to walk a red carpet is definitely worse. Tems looked stunning at the Brit Awards, but her outfit? Not so much. The long, overly puffy sleeves were the worst part of this monochrome white ensemble. Without them, though, this lacy strapless gown likely would have ventured into bridal territory. Overall, the only way to save this 'fit was to scrap it.
Rosalía looked like if Big Bird shaved his midriff
Rosalía appeared to be in fine feather at the Brit Awards. Unfortunately, we were not fine with her feather-covered two-piece set. The singer would have been blanketed in feathers from head to toe — if it wasn't for her midsection, of course. She kept her midriff bare while covering the rest of her body in feathers, which made for an exaggerated silhouette. With a different, more pared-down skirt, this top might actually have looked unique and interesting. With this skirt, though, she looked bound for "Sesame Street."
Lola Young looked like a crocodile stuck in an oil barrel
We're never surprised to see Lola Young rocking a unique, creative look on a red carpet. Sometimes Young's risks pay off, and other times, we get something like this. It was hard to think of anything other than an oil barrel when looking at the shape and texture of this cylindrical tube top, and the metallic printed pants looked a bit like a crocodile. With different styling, both of these pieces could have worked. Together, though? This reminded us of the title of Young's hit song: "Messy."
Kelly Osbourne's dress looked like Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove
Kelly Osbourne's look at the 2026 BRITs kept the Ozempic accusations coming. Yet, we were more distracted by how much this ensemble looked like "The Emperor's New Groove" villain's iconic outfit. The extra sleek black dress with the big fluffy feathers around the shoulders? Total Yzma vibes. With a wig and some over-the-top falsies, this would have been a great Halloween costume. On the red carpet, though, it's typically best to avoid looking too much like a Disney villain.
Fleur East's look reminded us of Santa Claus in a new color palette
If you're ever considering wearing a monochromatic suit with thick white trim around the sleeve and pant cuffs, be prepared for inevitable Santa Claus comparisons. Fleur East apparently did not get this memo before sporting this odd, brown, satin-y jumpsuit to the BRIT Awards. Besides the ho-ho-horrible Santa vibes this 'fit gave off, the shiny fabric was pulling everywhere. This gave the illusion that the outfit was ill-fitting — regardless of whether it actually was or not.