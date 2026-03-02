New Video Of Savannah Guthrie's Big Gesture Puts Those Brother-In-Law Rumors To Bed Once And For All

"Today Show" anchor Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for a month now, and the family is still searching for answers. Just last week, Savannah finally said the quiet part out loud amid the search for her mom — admitting that Nancy may no longer be alive after all this time. Now, a new video making the rounds online shows Nancy's two daughters and her son-in-law visiting her memorial. And it seems to answer any remaining questions folks may have about Savannah's brother-in-law's role in Nancy's disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie, and her brother-in-law Tommaso visit the memorial outside Nancy's house just now. pic.twitter.com/GPg0QZB21i — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 2, 2026

As 84-year-old Nancy's whereabouts remain unknown, folks following the case have developed plenty of theories about what's really going on here. And, Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie and Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni have raised a few eyebrows. Cioni and the rest of the Guthrie family were quickly cleared as suspects in the investigation. But this hasn't stopped questions and concerns from the public. Yet, the video that was released on March 2 may change all that. While folks may continue to be suspicious of Cioni's possible role in Nancy's disappearance, one thing seems clear from this video of the family: Savannah seems to be leaning on her brother-in-law in this difficult time. And, from the looks of it, she definitely doesn't appear to be suspicious of him the way others are.