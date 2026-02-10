What Savannah Guthrie's Sister Annie And Her Husband Really Do For A Living

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All eyes are on "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie. The year took a terrifying turn for Savannah when her mom was reported missing on February 1. The strange case has had folks looking into the family, searching for possible clues about Nancy's whereabouts. This has quickly turned the spotlight to Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni.

After over a decade on "Today," Savannah's job and many details of her life are known to the world. Her family members, on the other hand, don't live their lives in the public eye. Annie is a jeweler and a writer whose work has been published in multiple journals and earned her multiple awards. She even combined her two passions, writing a book about jewelry-making called "Instant Gratification: Jewelry." Annie also works at the University of Arizona Poetry Center, where she teaches creative writing. Annie's husband is also a writer and teacher. Cioni teaches science and biology for sixth graders at Basis Oro Valley School in Tuscon, Arizona, where the family lives.