What Savannah Guthrie's Sister Annie And Her Husband Really Do For A Living
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
All eyes are on "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie. The year took a terrifying turn for Savannah when her mom was reported missing on February 1. The strange case has had folks looking into the family, searching for possible clues about Nancy's whereabouts. This has quickly turned the spotlight to Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni.
After over a decade on "Today," Savannah's job and many details of her life are known to the world. Her family members, on the other hand, don't live their lives in the public eye. Annie is a jeweler and a writer whose work has been published in multiple journals and earned her multiple awards. She even combined her two passions, writing a book about jewelry-making called "Instant Gratification: Jewelry." Annie also works at the University of Arizona Poetry Center, where she teaches creative writing. Annie's husband is also a writer and teacher. Cioni teaches science and biology for sixth graders at Basis Oro Valley School in Tuscon, Arizona, where the family lives.
Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni seem like a happy couple from the outside
Based on their careers and interests, it's easy to see just how aligned Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are. Annie spoke about this in an interview with Women's Quarterly Conversation back in 2013. "My husband Tommaso Cioni is my greatest teacher," she explained. "He is a great manifester; he writes poetry with his lifestyle." She also credited her family with giving her the writing bug as a child. "I was trained as a reader. My family was book-centered," she said. She added, "I think writing is just what young readers begin to do. There was never a decision. My Mom always made us keep diaries."
Because Annie and Cioni don't have lives in the public eye, their marriage isn't particularly public, either. It is known, however, that the couple has a son. Annie, Cioni, and Savannah Guthrie were all featured in a photo that Nancy Guthrie shared on Facebook on Christmas 2025, which showed a happy family celebrating before the alarming events to come.