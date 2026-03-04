Signs Princess Eugenie Is On Team Meghan Markle Amid Ongoing Kate Middleton Feud
The well-documented feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William — which has effectively pitted Harry against the royal family at large — seems to be at an eternal impasse, with no resolution in sight. And that's not even taking into account the sub-feuds that are also at play, most notably the alleged animosity between Harry and William's respective wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. But, while the media narrative has largely painted Harry as a prodigal son, of sorts, that's not to say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't have any allies operating within the House of Windsor.
One fellow royal they may still have in their corner is Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, with certain signs even suggesting that her loyalty lies more with Meghan than with Kate. Harry and Eugenie have always had a close relationship. The cousins have even been spotted spending time together in a post-Megxit world too — most notably in 2022, when they attended the Super Bowl in the prince's new home of California. Eugenie also reportedly formed a good friendship with Meghan during her time in England, as well.
Naturally, none of this has gone unnoticed by royal watchers who have taken the Sussexes' side in the larger feud. Elsewhere in 2022, an Instagram fan account shared a collection of photos that Meghan and Eugenie had taken together on Halloween a few years prior. "Princess Eugenie has always been closest to Prince Harry. She has always been like a little sister to him and Meghan has been friends with Eugenie for years," they captioned the post, adding, "So glad the media and the institution didn't affect their relationship."
Princess Eugenie's relationship with Kate Middleton has reportedly always been tense
While Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle were apparently fast friends, the same cannot be said for Eugenie and Kate Middleton. In February 2026, a royal insider dished to the Daily Mail that Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have never been particularly fond of Kate, as their father, the now-former Prince Andrew, had gotten in their ears about her middle-class status making Kate unfit to marry Prince William. The source elaborated that this made transitioning into royal life incredibly tough for the future Princess of Wales. Much has also been said about Eugenie's alleged snubbing of Kate during her first visit to Sandringham, for Christmas, in 2011.
Likewise, while both Eugenie and Beatrice stepped up to support the Princess of Wales amid her cancer diagnosis in 2024, things have apparently once again soured between the two camps in the intervening time. "William and Kate don't appear to be close to either of the sisters. They haven't got that much in common," another royal source disclosed to the Daily Mail, also in February 2026, adding that while Prince William, the heir to the throne, does make an effort to include his cousins in family functions, they're unlikely to ever become full-time working royals on his watch.
"Eugenie, particularly, seems to be closer to Harry than she is to William," the insider divulged. All of this is to say that if it ever comes down to it, and Eugenie is forced to explicitly take a side in the ongoing rivalry between the Sussexes and the Waleses, putting your money on Meghan and Harry would almost certainly be the safer call.