Signs Princess Eugenie Is On Team Meghan Markle Amid Ongoing Kate Middleton Feud

The well-documented feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William — which has effectively pitted Harry against the royal family at large — seems to be at an eternal impasse, with no resolution in sight. And that's not even taking into account the sub-feuds that are also at play, most notably the alleged animosity between Harry and William's respective wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. But, while the media narrative has largely painted Harry as a prodigal son, of sorts, that's not to say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't have any allies operating within the House of Windsor.

One fellow royal they may still have in their corner is Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, with certain signs even suggesting that her loyalty lies more with Meghan than with Kate. Harry and Eugenie have always had a close relationship. The cousins have even been spotted spending time together in a post-Megxit world too — most notably in 2022, when they attended the Super Bowl in the prince's new home of California. Eugenie also reportedly formed a good friendship with Meghan during her time in England, as well.

Naturally, none of this has gone unnoticed by royal watchers who have taken the Sussexes' side in the larger feud. Elsewhere in 2022, an Instagram fan account shared a collection of photos that Meghan and Eugenie had taken together on Halloween a few years prior. "Princess Eugenie has always been closest to Prince Harry. She has always been like a little sister to him and Meghan has been friends with Eugenie for years," they captioned the post, adding, "So glad the media and the institution didn't affect their relationship."