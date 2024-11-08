Inside Kate Middleton's Relationship With Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie
Since she officially joined the royal family in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has experienced some ups and downs in her relationship with Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie. For instance, there was speculation that Kate's status as a future queen caused friction between her and the sisters. However, one major life experience has reportedly cemented their bond: parenthood. "They feel like they're in a special club because only they know what it's like to be a royal mom," an anonymous source informed Life&Style. "Kate, Beatrice, and Eugenie have an alliance. They laugh and share stories about their unique experiences of parenting while the world watches their every move."
Kate was the first of the three to become a parent when Prince George was born in 2013. Seven years later, Beatrice became a step-mom when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. Their daughter Sienna was born in September 2021. Earlier that same year, Eugenie had her first child, August Brooksbank. Given Beatrice and Eugenie's close relationship, it was no surprise they consulted each other to share joys and troubleshoot difficulties as their kids grew. By including Kate in their group, they also get the benefit of her extra years of experience.
Kate's developed a unique parenting style, and when George was a baby, she and William lived in Wales, where she often found herself spending a lot of time alone with their infant son. Since then, she's talked about how she values the ability to talk with other moms.
Beatrice and Eugenie helped out during Kate's cancer treatment
In addition to connecting as moms, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have helped Catherine, Princess of Wales, while she was receiving cancer treatment. As Kate focused on her health and her children, the two sisters picked up some royal duties. Beatrice and Eugenie work outside of the royal Firm, but they make royal appearances occasionally. In May 2024, along with William Prince of Wales, Beatrice and Eugenie attended a royal garden party. "Bea and Eugenie can't imagine what William is going through right now, and it was an honor for them to give him some support," a royal source informed Woman's Day (via GB News).
Kate likely appreciated the solidarity between her family and her cousins-in-law. Early in her parenting journey, she learned about the importance having a community of people to rely on while raising children. "We all have good days, bad days," Kate explained on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast. "If you can dilute that with others who aren't, on that particular day, struggling or I think it makes such a difference."
The two princesses have experience in helping a family member during cancer treatment. When their mom, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was diagnosed with breast cancer and melanoma in 2023, they provided vital companionship during her post-surgical recovery. "Joy and laughter can be powerful tools when it comes to healing," Ferguson explained to People.