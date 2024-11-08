Inside Kate Middleton's Relationship With Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie

Since she officially joined the royal family in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has experienced some ups and downs in her relationship with Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie. For instance, there was speculation that Kate's status as a future queen caused friction between her and the sisters. However, one major life experience has reportedly cemented their bond: parenthood. "They feel like they're in a special club because only they know what it's like to be a royal mom," an anonymous source informed Life&Style. "Kate, Beatrice, and Eugenie have an alliance. They laugh and share stories about their unique experiences of parenting while the world watches their every move."

Kate was the first of the three to become a parent when Prince George was born in 2013. Seven years later, Beatrice became a step-mom when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. Their daughter Sienna was born in September 2021. Earlier that same year, Eugenie had her first child, August Brooksbank. Given Beatrice and Eugenie's close relationship, it was no surprise they consulted each other to share joys and troubleshoot difficulties as their kids grew. By including Kate in their group, they also get the benefit of her extra years of experience.

Kate's developed a unique parenting style, and when George was a baby, she and William lived in Wales, where she often found herself spending a lot of time alone with their infant son. Since then, she's talked about how she values the ability to talk with other moms.

