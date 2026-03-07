The Full Transformation Of Comedian Kathy Griffin

Within the entertainment milieu, Kathy Griffin has pretty much done it all. She's been an actor, spending several seasons as sidekick to Brooke Shields in the hit TV series, "Suddenly Susan." She's been a frequent guest on talk shows and even hosted one of her own. She's been the focus of her own Emmy-winning reality show, while also hosting a few ("Fashion Police," "Average Joe"). She's also appeared as a guest on numerous game shows, including more than 100 episodes of "Hollywood Squares." Meanwhile, she's demonstrated her knack for improv comedy by appearing in a few episodes of "Who's Line Is It Anyway?" She's even been the subject of a documentary recounting her sharp fall and phoenix-like rise, "Kathy Griffin: Hell of a Story."

Yet those are all add-ons to her primary gig as a standup comic. In that field, Griffin has carved out her own unique niche, as evidenced by umpteen comedy specials over the years. In fact, it's onstage where Griffin has gained legions of fans, thanks to her unbelievably candid, take-no-prisoners mockery of the celebrities she's encountered along the way. However, Griffin became enmeshed in a major scandal that saw her ostracized, vilified, and exiled from Hollywood — only to claw her way back into the hearts of the public. It's been one heckuva ride, and it's far from over. To find out about her remarkable journey through showbiz, read on and experience the full transformation of Kathy Griffin.