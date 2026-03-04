What Happened To Savannah Guthrie's Ex-Husband, Mark Orchard?
When Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie started to be in everyone's thoughts and prayers in early 2026, long-time fans of the journalist couldn't help but think about different stages of Savannah's life and career. One of those stages was her brief marriage with Mark Orchard — a romance that escalated quickly in the early aughts but then faded out almost as fast as it emerged. The couple parted ways and we know where Savannah is today, but what about Orchard?
In case you missed it, Savannah was married to Orchard for a short while. The couple met in 2005 and got married in the very same year. However, it didn't last long. By 2009, they were divorced, and Savannah wasn't always too open about the reasons why it all came to an end.
Orchard is still a journalist. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a senior broadcast producer for "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson." If nothing's changed since the 2016 entry, he completed a decade in the position in 2026. Aside from that, however, Orchard is extremely private. As of writing his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, hasn't been updated since 2021, when he shared a travel-inspired time lapse. The year before, he reposted an interview of Donald Trump dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Orchard's Instagram account is restricted.
Savannah Guthrie's first marriage may still be an open wound
Savannah Guthrie only gave a bit of a hint about why her marriage ended many years after the divorce, which suggests that it was nasty and that there was a lot of heartbreak involved. She had some strong words to say when she finally decided to open up to Us Weekly in 2025. "When I was 36, I got divorced," she said. "I wasn't married long. That was a huge disappointment. I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity [to have kids] and more or less ruined my life. All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom and have a family. I don't know if it's acceptable to admit these days, but that's kind of how I was. I wanted to do something important and meaningful, but I really wanted a family."
After that, Guthrie hinted once again that her marriage with Mark Orchard was far from perfect. When she went to the Monica Lewinsky podcast "Reclaiming," Guthrie called their breakup "horrible and sad," and admitted, "And it took me years to recover." At the same time, she seemed not to want to blame Orchard for any of it, and wrapped up the comment by stating that she decided to keep that story largely out of her memoir — suggesting that the wounds are still pretty open. After her split from Orchard, Guthrie and Michael Feldman started dating in 2009. The couple got married in 2014 and had two kids.