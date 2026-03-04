What Happened To Savannah Guthrie's Ex-Husband, Mark Orchard?

When Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie started to be in everyone's thoughts and prayers in early 2026, long-time fans of the journalist couldn't help but think about different stages of Savannah's life and career. One of those stages was her brief marriage with Mark Orchard — a romance that escalated quickly in the early aughts but then faded out almost as fast as it emerged. The couple parted ways and we know where Savannah is today, but what about Orchard?

In case you missed it, Savannah was married to Orchard for a short while. The couple met in 2005 and got married in the very same year. However, it didn't last long. By 2009, they were divorced, and Savannah wasn't always too open about the reasons why it all came to an end.

Orchard is still a journalist. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a senior broadcast producer for "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson." If nothing's changed since the 2016 entry, he completed a decade in the position in 2026. Aside from that, however, Orchard is extremely private. As of writing his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, hasn't been updated since 2021, when he shared a travel-inspired time lapse. The year before, he reposted an interview of Donald Trump dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Orchard's Instagram account is restricted.