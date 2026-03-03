Who Exactly Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband, Michael Feldman?
For a long time, newscaster Savannah Guthrie thought she would never find love — at least, that was before she met Michael Feldman. Guthrie came out of her first marriage with Mark Orchard feeling utterly defeated. Sources say the relationship was full of red flags, and at times, Guthrie even questioned whether it would be possible for her to fall in love again and build a family. As she wrote in Guideposts, the question that most haunted her was: "Will I ever have a happy family, like the one I grew up in?" In time, though, Guthrie realized that love and romance were still in the cards for her.
When Feldman first met Guthrie, her divorce hadn't been finalized. She was weary after the trauma of the separation. "I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity and more or less ruined my life. All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom, and have a family," Guthrie told Us Weekly. Ultimately, that was not true, as Feldman proved to be a great match for the "Today" show star. He shared her work ethic, dream of having a family, and desire to build something meaningful.
Feldman is a multi-millionaire who works in consulting
The lavish life of "Today" show host Craig Melvin is not an anomaly. Guthrie also lives an opulent life — something that her husband, Feldman, also experiences. As reported by Newsweek, Guthrie has a net worth of approximately $40 million — a sum that allows her to provide her family with luxurious international vacations and spectacular properties. But just because Guthrie has been wildly successful does not mean that Feldman, though not on her financial level, isn't also a multi-millionaire in his own right. As the founder of the consulting firm, FGS Global, Feldman also makes a very good living. Live Mint estimates the consultant's net worth at approximately $5.75 million, making him a top earner.
Unfortunately, Guthrie and Feldman's shared success has also made them a significant kidnapping target. Commenting on this sad reality in Newsweek, Drew Powers of Powers Financial Group explained: "In general, I believe most high-income earners are not as aware as they should be of their risk for kidnap and ransom events. Nor are they aware of the widespread availability of kidnap and ransom insurance coverage." When Guthrie's mom was kidnapped in 2026, an anonymous individual reached out to the news anchor and her family — requesting up to $6 million in bitcoin in exchange for the older woman's release. In that sense, Guthrie and Feldman's shared success is complicated. Although they enjoy a lavish lifestyle, the couple also experiences heightened security risks.
Feldman worked for the Clinton administration
In contrast to his wife's career in journalism, Feldman made his name in politics. After graduating from Tufts University with a degree in political science in 1990, Feldman went on to become a floor staff assistant in the United States Senate. When Bill Clinton ran for president in 1992, Feldman was all in on the campaign. He made such a big splash on the campaign trail that the Clinton Administration awarded him a full-time job once they won the election. He served as Vice President Al Gore's deputy director of legislative affairs until 1997. He was also the Vice President's Chief of Staff.
Feldman's impact at Number One Observatory Circle — the famous home JD Vance and Usha Vance lived in — did not stop his participation in legislative affairs. He also served as one of Gore's senior advisors until 2000. At that point, he got involved with the former vice president's bid for the presidency, which he ultimately lost to President George Bush. Although Feldman is no longer directly involved in politics, he stays up to date on current events. In 2016, he wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal comparing Gore's campaign strategy with that of President Donald Trump and his team. Plus, Feldman is known to have a friendship with George Bush's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, who is considered one of Guthrie's closest friends.
He met Guthrie at his 40th birthday bash
Feldman did not cross paths with the love of his life, Guthrie, until he reached his fourth decade. Indeed, the two didn't even know each other until Guthrie showed up at Feldman's 40th birthday bash with a friend of hers. At the time, Guthrie had been hoping to get out of the house and have a little bit of fun in light of her separation from her then-husband, Orchard. What she got instead was an enticing connection with an interesting man. As Guthrie would later recall in a piece for Guideposts, "I met a man named Mike Feldman at a party, a political consultant who made me laugh."
Unfortunately, though, Feldman was going to need more than just a good sense of humor to get Guthrie to join him on a date. He would need a little bit of patience, as well. Because she was in the middle of a difficult divorce, Guthrie was not in a place to go out on the town and meet somebody new. Because of this, Feldman waited until Guthrie's divorce from Orchard was finalized to actually get together. Luckily, the romance was worth the wait. As Guthrie wrote in the aforementioned Guideposts piece, "We fell in love."
Guthrie dumped Feldman on the day he was going to propose
Feldman and Guthrie may have fallen in love, but that doesn't mean their relationship was always smooth sailing. It took the pair a while to decide whether they wanted to be together long-term. For Guthrie, this dynamic grew so frustrating that on a 2013 trip to Turks and Caicos, she confronted Feldman, telling him she wanted to call it quits. "We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married or we're just going to have to love each other but let each other go," Guthrie recalled on Today. Apparently, nobody in her life thought they would make it down the aisle, so she broke up with Feldman out of pure frustration.
For Feldman, this surprise break-up was terrifying. Not only did he not want to lose Guthrie, but he had also purchased a ring. A proposal was all set for later that same day — Feldman just had to convince Guthrie to stick around. The TV personality somewhat reluctantly complied, and later that evening, she found a major surprise waiting for her. "At sunset, he said, 'You know, they sent us this champagne. Let's go sit outside and have a drink,'" Guthrie recalled on the Kelly Clarkson Show. Then, he asked the "Today" star to marry him. She said, "Yes!"
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony
On March 15, 2014, Feldman and Guthrie got married in an intimate ceremony held in Arizona. Although the political consultant and television personality could have certainly thrown an enormous bash, they opted to keep things small, limiting their guest list to just 80 people. Ultimately, this smaller number allowed Feldman and Guthrie to add several important personal touches to their wedding.
In one display of great effort, the bride and groom made sure each guest received a handwritten note as a party favor. This meant that the couple spent hours writing messages to their loved ones in the days leading up to the wedding. "It was a sweatshop of letter-writing," laughed one friend who spoke to People. Guests also received luggage tags as a symbol of Feldman and Guthrie's frequent travels, but the personalized messages were clearly the highlight.
Feldman and Guthrie's shared commitment to their guests ultimately set the stage for a wedding that celebrated love, care, and community. The people who were most important to the couple participated in the ceremony, with Guthrie's mom reading a Bible verse from Psalms. The television star's sister also wrote a poem for the occasion, which she recited in front of the guests. These little details made Feldman and Guthrie's nuptials truly special.
Feldman and Guthrie welcomed a baby girl named Vale
On August 13, 2014, Feldman's life changed forever. His wife, Guthrie, gave birth to an adorable little girl named Vale Feldman. Gushing about her new daughter, Guthrie told Today that Vale "has blue eyes, a little bit of blondish hair and the chubbiest cheeks you've ever seen." She added, "I think we found heaven in this little hospital room in New York City." As for Feldman, he was apparently super supportive of Guthrie throughout her pregnancy and postpartum experience. Reflecting on this, Guthrie declared that Feldman was "the most wonderful, kind, brilliant, hilarious, softhearted, forbearing, forgiving, wonderful person." She added, "As long as our baby watches this father, I know everything will be okay."
Interestingly, Feldman and Guthrie realized they were expecting a little one before they got married. As they were planning their big day, the bride and groom-to-be were surprised with a positive pregnancy test. "It's funny, 'cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress, and then I found out," Guthrie laughed during the aforementioned interview with Today. At first, the TV star worried she wouldn't fit into her gown, but in the end, her guests didn't suspect a thing. As Guthrie put it, "I've been doing a little praying that I would fit in it, and it all worked out." Vale was born happy and healthy at 8 pounds and 5 ounces, five months later.
Feldman and Guthrie navigate an interfaith marriage
As Guthrie and Feldman cared for their daughter, Vale Feldman, they discovered they had to tread carefully in terms of one theme — religious faith. Guthrie has gone on the record to say she's an extremely devout Christian. Writing in Guideposts, the proud mama even declared, "I would learn to be the mother she needed. Most importantly, I would give her the gift of faith, the greatest gift my parents gave me." Interestingly, though, there is a challenge in that desire. Feldman is Jewish, and he has shown interest in educating his children about his own faith. In practice, this means that Guthrie and Feldman make compromises when it comes to their kids' religious upbringing.
"We light the Hanukkah candles and Mike is teaching our kids the prayers. They love Christmas — the presents and Santa Claus," Guthrie explained on "Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott," according to People. While raising an interfaith family can be difficult, Guthrie and Feldman have decided to take things one step at a time — even if that means pushing some major decisions into the future. "We know that difficult questions may be coming, but we're committed to raising them with full knowledge of their backgrounds," Guthrie added. Ultimately, the couple hopes that their kids develop some kind of faith, rather than a specific one.
The couple added a son to their family
Following Vale's birth, Feldman and Guthrie decided to expand their family once more, and in 2016, announced they were expecting another child. The news of a second pregnancy was extremely joyful for the happy couple. "It's hard for words to contain all the excitement Mike and I have about expecting a new baby," Guthrie wrote on the Today show blog. She later added, "The thought of getting to add to our family now is beyond every hope, dream and prayer I have ever had. It is not simply double the joy — it is joy multiplied infinitely."
In October of that year, Feldman and Guthrie confirmed the birth of their son, Charles "Charley" Feldman, on Today. Leading up to this big moment, Guthrie tried to be as laid-back as possible. As reported by E! News, she described her doctor as "real chill" in a conversation with Fit Pregnancy. She was sure to declare, "I like that about my doctor." Apparently, this calm demeanor really put Feldman and Guthrie at ease — something they craved at the time. After tons of intense conversations, they had decided to undergo IVF to conceive Charley, and the process was not always easy. "So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," Guthrie laughed in a conversation with Health (via People).
Feldman supported Guthrie's book project
Feldman has been known to be extremely supportive of Samantha Guthrie's career. When Guthrie wrote a book about her Christian faith — titled "Mostly What God Does" — Feldman showed up for her. Despite the differences in their religious beliefs, Feldman wanted to cheer Guthrie on. Because of this, he showed up at her book signing events and even signed a book or two himself.
Guthrie posted about this big event on her Instagram, sharing a carousel of adorable photos. In the caption, she applauded Feldman for his dedication. "About last night.... That @92ndstreety crowd was so spectacular and so warm – they even asked my husband @feldmike to sign some books, which he sheepishly obliged," Guthrie wrote. These warm words show that Feldman was willing to go out of his way to show his wife how proud he was. Talk about a sign that your man is totally the one!
Feldman visited 'Today' in the wake of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping
Unlike his wife, Feldman may not be the guy to always appear in front of cameras, but that doesn't mean he fails to show up in other, more subtle ways. In February 2026, after Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was kidnapped, Feldman visited the set of "Today" to speak with his wife's beloved colleagues. Rather than take the spotlight for himself, Feldman made his appearance when the cameras weren't rolling. He just wanted to express his gratitude for everything that the "Today" show cast had done to support his family. In a chat with Page Six, an insider described the meeting as "very emotional ... there were a lot of tears."
The shock of Nancy's kidnapping made waves all across America — but especially at "Today," where cast members have experienced the more personal side of this event. The aforementioned insider also told Page Six that these TV personalities have gone out of their way to help Guthrie and Feldman's family, asking, "Can we send clothes, arrange for food? Can we take the kids? [Can we] create a distraction at a moment that helps them manage through this as a family?" The fact of the matter is that the "Today" show cast members are no strangers to tragedy, and they are willing to help. This kindness was moving for Feldman, who has supported his family in every way possible.