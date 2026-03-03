Who Exactly Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband, Michael Feldman?

For a long time, newscaster Savannah Guthrie thought she would never find love — at least, that was before she met Michael Feldman. Guthrie came out of her first marriage with Mark Orchard feeling utterly defeated. Sources say the relationship was full of red flags, and at times, Guthrie even questioned whether it would be possible for her to fall in love again and build a family. As she wrote in Guideposts, the question that most haunted her was: "Will I ever have a happy family, like the one I grew up in?" In time, though, Guthrie realized that love and romance were still in the cards for her.

When Feldman first met Guthrie, her divorce hadn't been finalized. She was weary after the trauma of the separation. "I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity and more or less ruined my life. All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom, and have a family," Guthrie told Us Weekly. Ultimately, that was not true, as Feldman proved to be a great match for the "Today" show star. He shared her work ethic, dream of having a family, and desire to build something meaningful.