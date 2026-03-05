Photos Of ANTM's Eva Marcille Before & After Her Weight Loss Transformation Are Head-Turning

Whether you were a fan of "America's Next Top Model" or not, it's impossible not to have a reaction to the exposé-style Netflix documentary "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model." It reveals some jarring events behind the scenes of the series led by Tyra Banks. One of the contestants that escaped the "America's Next Top Model" experience surprisingly unharmed was Eva Marcille, who won Season 3 (or Cycle 3). The model and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum has undergone head-turning weight loss over the years, and it becomes evident when you put before-and-after photos side by side.

Leon Bennett & Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

You can see this in the photo on the left, taken in 2022. Marcille's bones were less evident, and her cheeks seemed puffier. In the photo on the right, taken in 2026, Marcille's facial bone structure is way more pronounced, her arms look thinner, and she has an overall younger look.

Despite the difference, Marcille revealed that her weight loss journey is hardly one that people should aspire to follow. During an interview on the "Tamron Hall Show" in 2024, she revealed that her weight loss is related to the fact that she went through a bitter divorce with her husband, Michael Sterling. She stated: "Anyone that's ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It's like the stomach flu. You will be skinny afterward. You drop a 200-pound person, you're gonna drop at least 30 pounds." Marcille added that she "lost weight just naturally going through life, and I found myself depressed before my divorce, through my divorce, trying to just navigate and rediscover, 'Who am I?'"