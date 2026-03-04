Before & After Pics Of Blake Lively Make Her Apparent Nose Job So Obvious

Sometimes we have the impression that Blake Lively is aging naturally and that she hasn't changed much since her 20s. However, once you decide to take a closer look at the actor, you slowly realize why she hasn't escaped plastic surgery rumors. Her strategy is good: a seemingly calculated approach that makes subtle changes to her face over the years. But it's all on the nose; once you put before and after photos of the star side by side, you can see why her nose job becomes so obvious.

If indeed they happened, Lively's nose modifications have some telling elements that you won't miss if you pay attention. In the photos below, you can see her two different noses. In the photo on the left, taken at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2005, we see a much younger version of Lively — at a time when no one imagined that one day she'd be at the center of an ugly $400 million lawsuit. In the photo on the right, taken at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, the new nose becomes apparent.

Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock & Matthew Simmons/Getty

One of the biggest changes is the tip, which differs almost entirely from what her nose used to look like. When she was younger, the "Gossip Girl" star had a rounder nose with a tip that pointed downwards. In the 2025 photo, however, you can see that the tip of Lively's nose is pointing upward and the bridge looks narrower. Lively remains mum about all of this, but experts and plastic surgeons have been on the lookout to give fans an idea of what might have been done surgery-wise.