Before & After Pics Of Blake Lively Make Her Apparent Nose Job So Obvious
Sometimes we have the impression that Blake Lively is aging naturally and that she hasn't changed much since her 20s. However, once you decide to take a closer look at the actor, you slowly realize why she hasn't escaped plastic surgery rumors. Her strategy is good: a seemingly calculated approach that makes subtle changes to her face over the years. But it's all on the nose; once you put before and after photos of the star side by side, you can see why her nose job becomes so obvious.
If indeed they happened, Lively's nose modifications have some telling elements that you won't miss if you pay attention. In the photos below, you can see her two different noses. In the photo on the left, taken at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2005, we see a much younger version of Lively — at a time when no one imagined that one day she'd be at the center of an ugly $400 million lawsuit. In the photo on the right, taken at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, the new nose becomes apparent.
One of the biggest changes is the tip, which differs almost entirely from what her nose used to look like. When she was younger, the "Gossip Girl" star had a rounder nose with a tip that pointed downwards. In the 2025 photo, however, you can see that the tip of Lively's nose is pointing upward and the bridge looks narrower. Lively remains mum about all of this, but experts and plastic surgeons have been on the lookout to give fans an idea of what might have been done surgery-wise.
Why before and after pics highlight Blake's apparent nose job
Dr. Gary Linkov, who analyzes cosmetic procedures of Hollywood stars, made a YouTube video centered around Blake Lively and talked about several modifications that he's seen throughout the years. When it came to discussing Lively's nose, he identified the possibility that the actor went through a rhinoplasty — albeit a very subtle one. He pointed out that Lively might have had a revision rhinoplasty in 2014, because that's when her nose started to look narrower.
And here's why the changes become more obvious when you are looking at two different photos: Lively's rumored changes would be considered "tweakments," meaning the kind of procedures that are subtle, minimally invasive, and done over the course of many years so that they become imperceptible at a casual glance. We tend to spot the drastic changes when we put old and newer photos side by side and see Lively's transformation.
Again, Lively herself hasn't spoken out about any nose jobs she might have had, which means that even the experts' comments are speculations. Ironically, the time when Lively allegedly spoke about a nose job was when she was taking a dig at her former co-star Justin Baldoni while they were filming "It Ends With Us," the movie that was an important piece of Lively's downfall. In Baldoni's lawsuit, he accused Lively of making fun of his appearance and suggesting he get plastic surgery to fix his nose. According to Baldoni, Lively's comments were caught on camera.