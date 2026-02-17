Scandals That Led To Blake Lively's Massive Downfall From Fame

Ever since the release of "It Ends with Us" in 2024, Blake Lively's name has been on everyone's lips. Unfortunately, it's been for all the wrong reasons. After she initiated a legal battle with her co-star and the film's director, Justin Baldoni, things haven't exactly been going Lively's way. The internet chose sides, and, as a result, some of Lively's old scandals resurfaced, only adding to the negative press surrounding her. Old interviews and quotes from the actor have been coming back to bite her, and Lively's list of controversial moments seem to be ever-growing.

Unnamed sources have been hinting that Lively is worried her legal battle with Baldoni will cause professional repercussions. "She's fearing no one will want to work with her after this," a source disclosed to the Daily Mail. Sources that spoke to NewsNation made similar claims. "No one wants to work with Blake," one said. "She cost (producer) Wayfarer and Sony (the distributor of 'It Ends With Us') millions and blew past budgets with her demands and actions."

Aside from the legal drama, Lively is also reportedly facing exile from her best friend, Taylor Swift, who got pulled into Lively and Baldoni's explosive legal battle when text exchanges between the two friends discussing the film were made public. Sources who spoke to gossip columnist Rob Shuter for his "Naughty But Nice" Substack claimed Lively has landed on the list of celebrities who likely won't get an invite to Swift's wedding. An insider told Shuter, "They [Lively and Ryan Reynolds] are not invited. Period. Taylor wants a drama-free day, and she no longer trusts Blake or Ryan." It seems Lively's beef with Baldoni has been one scandal too many.