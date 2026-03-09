The Bizarre Furniture Controversy That Further Soured Bill & Hillary Clinton's Reputation

In addition to all the controversy surrounding whether the gifts Bill and Hillary Clinton received during his final year as president belonged to them or the federal government, the fact that they were reportedly worth nearly $200,000 was also an unflattering look for the couple. As ABC News reported in early 2001, the Clintons ultimately announced that, in an effort to make things right, they would be personally cutting the government an $86,000 check to cover a portion of the stuff they kept. Shortly thereafter, Bill and Hillary confirmed that they would also be returning about $28,000 worth of presents that likely belonged to the government, with the understanding that the couple might get those things back, should that be found to not actually be the case.

"The property is being returned to government custody until such time that the issues can be resolved. It may well turn out that that property is rightly the personal property of the Clintons," White House Liaison for the National Park Service Jim McDaniel pointed out. However, as reported by the New York Times, and echoed by Snopes, not only did those items indeed belong to the government, but the gifts that the Clintons voluntarily returned ended up being worth closer to $50,000.

As such, while it's technically true that Bill and Hillary initially left the White House with $190,000 worth of furniture and other presents that their administration had received, they either returned the items in question or monetarily reimbursed the government for them to the tune of $136,000 in total. Granted, the Clintons may have been forced to return them if they had held out longer, but it never got to that point.