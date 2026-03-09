Side-By-Side Pics Of Lily Collins' Face Hint Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't Totally Untrue

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lily Collins has undergone a stunning transformation over her many years in the spotlight, and snaps of Collins going makeup-free have left us gawking on multiple occasions. The "Emily in Paris" star is gorgeous, but rumors have been swirling that Collins has had some work done to help her look extra glamorous. Aesthetic injector Dr. Jarrett Schanzer addressed the rumors that the British actor might have had some work done in a video on Instagram, citing her permanently raised left eyebrow (which used to be in a more normal position) as evidence that she's had some kind of cosmetic treatment.

"Her brow is lifted and there's more visible lid space," Schanzer observed. "This can come from a surgical brow lift or non-surgical options like Botox and PDO threads." He also pointed out some changes to her nose, surmising that she might have had rhinoplasty surgery or simply got Botox injections in that area, which resulted in the tip looking more lifted than it does in older photographs. Schanzer didn't rule out the use of lip fillers either.

Jon Kopaloff & Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

In 2025, there was intense speculation that Collins had undergone breast augmentation surgery after pics of her posing on the red carpet went viral. Plastic surgeon Dr. Berry Fairchild discussed it on TikTok, asserting that the "Mirror Mirror" star likely did. "She has a very unnatural appearance," Fairchild argued, explaining that her small frame, and the type of surgery in question, were the reasons the implants didn't blend in as well.