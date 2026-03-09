Side-By-Side Pics Of Lily Collins' Face Hint Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't Totally Untrue
Lily Collins has undergone a stunning transformation over her many years in the spotlight, and snaps of Collins going makeup-free have left us gawking on multiple occasions. The "Emily in Paris" star is gorgeous, but rumors have been swirling that Collins has had some work done to help her look extra glamorous. Aesthetic injector Dr. Jarrett Schanzer addressed the rumors that the British actor might have had some work done in a video on Instagram, citing her permanently raised left eyebrow (which used to be in a more normal position) as evidence that she's had some kind of cosmetic treatment.
"Her brow is lifted and there's more visible lid space," Schanzer observed. "This can come from a surgical brow lift or non-surgical options like Botox and PDO threads." He also pointed out some changes to her nose, surmising that she might have had rhinoplasty surgery or simply got Botox injections in that area, which resulted in the tip looking more lifted than it does in older photographs. Schanzer didn't rule out the use of lip fillers either.
In 2025, there was intense speculation that Collins had undergone breast augmentation surgery after pics of her posing on the red carpet went viral. Plastic surgeon Dr. Berry Fairchild discussed it on TikTok, asserting that the "Mirror Mirror" star likely did. "She has a very unnatural appearance," Fairchild argued, explaining that her small frame, and the type of surgery in question, were the reasons the implants didn't blend in as well.
Lily Collins' weight loss also had the internet talking
Lily Collins has weathered many tragedies in her life, and she's been very open about some of them. In particular, the British star has publicly discussed her eating disorder. Collins detailed her experience in her 2018 memoir, "Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me," admitting that her father and stepmother splitting up was what triggered it. "I couldn't handle the pain and confusion surrounding my dad's divorce, and I was having a hard time balancing being a teenager with pursuing two different grown-up careers — both of which I'd chosen myself, but which also focused heavily on how I looked," the actor confessed.
As a result, fans were understandably worried when Collins stepped out looking quite gaunt during New York Fashion Week, in September 2025. She was wearing a sparkling white Calvin Klein piece that showed off her midriff, but Collins' visible weight loss arguably outshone the designer outfit. "Girl no. This is worrisome," one concerned fan penned in the comments section of Collins' Instagram post, in which she shared some snaps of her NYFW look. "Please eat something this is scary," added another.
It's worth remembering that the "Emily in Paris" and her husband, Charlie McDowell, had a baby via surrogate in January 2025, and as all new moms know all too well, the little sleep and stress of taking care of a tiny human can really take its toll on your body. Collins hasn't addressed her weight loss, nor should she have to, but that hasn't stopped the chatter.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).