What Happened To Emma Stone's Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon
As Emma Stone gets closer and closer to hitting her 40s, we get more and more impressed with the fact that the "La La Land" star has had a wild transformation but doesn't seem to age. The Oscar winner has managed to mostly retain a youthful look, but, when she appeared in a few events in early 2026, fans realized that something was different. Since social media users couldn't quite tell what was going on with the actor's face, The List consulted a professional in order to better understand what was going on. They shared some surprising inputs, as well as hints to what we should look for when we are trying to spot surgical changes on someone's face.
Dr. Michael Omidi, M.D., F.A.C.S., a double board-certified facial and body plastic surgeon, weighed in on details of Emma Stone's face and told us that the actor's youthful look can be mostly attributed to... good genes. He stated: "Emma Stone appears to have aged gracefully and naturally. There are no obvious signs of bad or overdone cosmetic surgery. Her features remain subtle, natural, and undetectable, without altering her identity."
Dr. Omidi also added that it doesn't mean that Stone can just rely on looking pretty: her look is probably the result of a careful plan that involves hefty self-care and minimal procedures. He continued: "She maintains excellent facial volume without jowling, deep nasolabial crease formation, or marionette lines, which suggests good genetics, good diet, exercise, excellent skincare, and possibly maintenance treatments with subdermal fillers, lasers, radiofrequency treatments, or neurotoxins (Botox)." Dr. Omidi shares his work and success stories on the website MichaelOmidi.com.
The procedures that Emma Stone possibly had
As a plastic surgeon who has done over 20,000 procedures, Dr. Michael Omidi has a keen eye for aesthetic procedures, which is why he is also able to point out some signs that indicate that not all subtle procedures on Emma Stone's face are undetectable. He stated: "The most noticeable change may be around her eyes. They appear larger, brighter, with more of the upper eyelid visible, and the heaviness and puffiness are gone. A conservative upper eyelid blepharoplasty could be a possible explanation, removing excess skin and reducing puffiness while keeping the result refreshed—not surgical."
Again, the modifications are subtle, which is why Dr. Omidi underscores that Stone's excellent face card proves that the earliest you start taking care of yourself, the better. He wrote: "Aside from a possible subtle upper eyelid procedure, it does not appear that she has had any other surgical procedures. Overall, she is an excellent example of aging gracefully and preservation, not transformation."
We have to remember that, until Emma Stone herself opens up about the procedures she might have done, this is all speculation. But it's hard to dispute that the changes are there, especially when fans and professionals instantly agree that there's something different going on.