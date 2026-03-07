What Happened To Emma Stone's Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon

As Emma Stone gets closer and closer to hitting her 40s, we get more and more impressed with the fact that the "La La Land" star has had a wild transformation but doesn't seem to age. The Oscar winner has managed to mostly retain a youthful look, but, when she appeared in a few events in early 2026, fans realized that something was different. Since social media users couldn't quite tell what was going on with the actor's face, The List consulted a professional in order to better understand what was going on. They shared some surprising inputs, as well as hints to what we should look for when we are trying to spot surgical changes on someone's face.

Dr. Michael Omidi, M.D., F.A.C.S., a double board-certified facial and body plastic surgeon, weighed in on details of Emma Stone's face and told us that the actor's youthful look can be mostly attributed to... good genes. He stated: "Emma Stone appears to have aged gracefully and naturally. There are no obvious signs of bad or overdone cosmetic surgery. Her features remain subtle, natural, and undetectable, without altering her identity."

Karwai Tang & George Pimentel/Getty

Dr. Omidi also added that it doesn't mean that Stone can just rely on looking pretty: her look is probably the result of a careful plan that involves hefty self-care and minimal procedures. He continued: "She maintains excellent facial volume without jowling, deep nasolabial crease formation, or marionette lines, which suggests good genetics, good diet, exercise, excellent skincare, and possibly maintenance treatments with subdermal fillers, lasers, radiofrequency treatments, or neurotoxins (Botox)." Dr. Omidi shares his work and success stories on the website MichaelOmidi.com.