We Can't Ignore The Jasmine Crockett & Erika Kirk Rumors
A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jasmine Crockett's statements and questions during hearings sometimes lead to screaming matches, making her a star in the House of Representatives. And while her combative style helped build her fanbase, it also made Crockett a target for shady rumors. Another woman who has found herself engulfed in rumors is Erika Kirk, who has seen all eyes turn to her since the assassination of her husband. With both Crockett and Kirk being lightning rods for gossip, it isn't surprising there's something going around about the both of them.
The rumor appears to have started on the Power & Progress Facebook page, but was soon shared by others. It claims Crockett called for an investigation into Erika Kirk after documents revealed the widow received $350,000 just weeks before Charlie Kirk was killed. Making it all the more mysterious, the company that allegedly sent Erika the money "vanished" days later. The story also includes a quote from Crockett saying, "When ordinary people lose loved ones, they get grief. Not secret payments. That's not sympathy — that's guilt." All of it is deeply intriguing. It's also completely fake.
An investigation by Snopes revealed that Power & Progress' post included a link to what appears to be an AI generated article. Essentially, the story was made up out of thin air to get people to click a link, leading them to a page filled with advertisers. The same false story was run by other Facebook pages as well, but weirdly replacing Crockett with rapper Eminem and golfer Rory McIlroy.
Jasmine Corckett was not a fan of Charlie Kirk
Much like the claim that she was married before she met Charlie Kirk, the rumored investigation into Erika Kirk is a complete fabrication. It is true that Jasmine Crockett was not a fan of Charlie, though. In the aftermath of Kirk's murder, Republicans introduced a resolution to honor the conservative activist, which Crockett voted against.
Appearing on CNN, Crockett said that she was disappointed only 57 of her fellow Democrats (most of them coming from the Black, Spanish, and Asian Pacific caucuses) were against it. Crockett explained her decision to vote against the resolution, saying, "The rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color. And so, it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us."
Crockett went on to discuss Kirk's August 4th podcast which was recorded just a month before his death, where he called her "smug, terrible, nasty, cruel, wrong, [and] dumb ... Jasmine Crockett is just some circus act." Kirk also accused Crockett of "white hate" and of being part of a "sinister" plot to replace "white people." Crockett explained that Kirk's messaging not only about her but about people of color in general was not something that she, as a civil rights attorney, would consider worthy of honoring. Still, she noted that political violence would never solve the problem, saying, "The fact is Charlie Kirk should still be here. It should not have been that there was political violence that resulted because of the words that were coming out of his mouth."