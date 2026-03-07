We Can't Ignore The Jasmine Crockett & Erika Kirk Rumors

A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jasmine Crockett's statements and questions during hearings sometimes lead to screaming matches, making her a star in the House of Representatives. And while her combative style helped build her fanbase, it also made Crockett a target for shady rumors. Another woman who has found herself engulfed in rumors is Erika Kirk, who has seen all eyes turn to her since the assassination of her husband. With both Crockett and Kirk being lightning rods for gossip, it isn't surprising there's something going around about the both of them.

The rumor appears to have started on the Power & Progress Facebook page, but was soon shared by others. It claims Crockett called for an investigation into Erika Kirk after documents revealed the widow received $350,000 just weeks before Charlie Kirk was killed. Making it all the more mysterious, the company that allegedly sent Erika the money "vanished" days later. The story also includes a quote from Crockett saying, "When ordinary people lose loved ones, they get grief. Not secret payments. That's not sympathy — that's guilt." All of it is deeply intriguing. It's also completely fake.

An investigation by Snopes revealed that Power & Progress' post included a link to what appears to be an AI generated article. Essentially, the story was made up out of thin air to get people to click a link, leading them to a page filled with advertisers. The same false story was run by other Facebook pages as well, but weirdly replacing Crockett with rapper Eminem and golfer Rory McIlroy.