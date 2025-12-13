7 Erika Kirk Rumors That Just Won't Go Away

After right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk's brutal murder on September 10, 2025, the world's attention turned to his wife, Erika Kirk. From questions about how Erika met Charlie to curiosity about what her final moments with Charlie were like, the former pageant star and businesswoman was shoved into the spotlight — and she stayed awhile. Naturally, conspiracy theories around Charlie's death abounded, and with Erika stepping into his shoes, she became the new subject of swirling rumors.

Erika has lived an eventful life, and after her husband's death, she became the new CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA. But this isn't her first rodeo. Erika hosted the "Midweek Rise Up" podcast before Charlie's untimely death and built two businesses: Proclaim, a Christian clothing brand, and a ministry project, BIBLEin365. It's therefore unsurprising that Erika's comments about career-driven women had people looking at her sideways during the 2025 New York Times DealBook Summit, with many calling her a hypocrite for criticizing women who want to build a career first and have a family later.

Erika also faced some tough questions from the event's founder and New York Times columnist Andrew Sorkin. He asked her about her views on the Civil Rights Act, which her husband openly opposed. Erika danced around the answer. "He was trying to go after ideas and trying to see a different view," she responded, per Vanity Fair. Cue suspicions that she might break with some of her husband's views now that he's no longer alive. The rumor mill has been churning, and Erika has been the subject of some salacious and downright damaging rumors, from whispers that she was pregnant to gossip that she was about to steal Vice President JD Vance from right under his wife's nose, Erika's name has consistently been on everyone's lips.