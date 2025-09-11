Shady Rumors About Jasmine Crockett We Can't Ignore
Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is a firecracker, and she continues to set the Republican Party alight with her often inflammatory comments. For instance, she questioned Republican supporters' intelligence on X in late August 2025 after the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, accused President Donald Trump of behaving like a Russian asset amid his repeated failure to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. "The entire WORLD can see that Trump is absolutely unqualified to lead... but those red hats shield their brains from taking in facts & data...," Crockett penned on X.
Unsurprisingly, Trump is no fan of Crockett's and has insisted that she must have a very low IQ. The Texas representative hasn't been afraid to clap back with barbs of her own, calling the president a "buffoon of a leader" in a social media post (via Fox News) and "Putin's h—" (via the Daily Beast). Given her penchant to stir the political pot, it should come as no surprise that Crockett has been the subject of various shady rumors. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has famously feuded with Crockett, told "The Megyn Kelly Show" that she agrees with Trump's assessment of the Texas congresswoman. "She's as fake as her eyelashes. She's as fake as her hair. She's as fake as her fingernails. And she is such a massive fraud," Greene asserted. Additionally, the Republican firebrand told Kelly, "[Crockett is] not a real person."
While Jasmine Crockett is unafraid to voice her opinion, she could arguably benefit from filtering her thoughts before she translates them into words every now and then. That she keeps the Republicans on their toes is undisputed, but the rumors about the congresswoman's conduct behind the scenes have been a hot topic.
Sources claim Crockett is incredibly rude to her staff
In August 2025, disturbing rumors about Jasmine Crockett made the rounds. Various sources who spoke to the New York Post alleged that Crockett's barbs don't end with members of the Republican Party — she reportedly doles them out to her staff as well. Aside from apparently not working as hard behind the scenes as she does in front of the cameras, unnamed staffers told the outlet that Crockett insists on being driven to committee meetings in a fancy rental car instead of simply using one of her staff members' vehicles, as is the custom.
Her so-called "diva" behavior aside, sources also divulged that the congresswoman's staff never lasts long because they can't put up with the toxic workplace culture in Crockett's office. "She thinks she's her own best adviser, she knows best, and has this toxic staff environment," one source said. They added that the congresswoman has had some staff in tears and that filling open positions on Crockett's team has become challenging. A reporter from The Atlantic who interviewed Crockett in July 2025 also made note of her bluntness. The congresswoman didn't hesitate to reprimand a staffer over the phone in the reporter's presence and stuck her nose up at food that was delivered from a fundraiser, commenting, "This looks like crap."
Then there's the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed the rumors of Crockett's unseemly behavior behind the scenes on "The Megyn Kelly Show." When Kelly asked whether the New York Post article had any merit, Greene replied with a simple, "Yes." The Georgia congresswoman elaborated, "She treats her staff like they are just beneath her."
Rumors were flying that she has no respect for disabled people
In May 2025, Jasmine Crockett landed herself in some hot water after pictures of her skipping the queue at an airport went viral. Michigan Representative Lisa McClain posted the snaps on X, commenting, "SPOTTED: Jasmine Crockett with a taxpayer-funded police escort, cutting everyone in line — even making DISABLED people wait. Nothing to see here, just the next leader of the Democrats, abusing her power!" And indeed, there was a woman in a wheelchair behind Crockett waiting her turn. It wasn't a good look for the Texas congresswoman, and what made matters worse was that this wasn't the first time she was caught seemingly disrespecting a disabled person.
Crockett came under fire after she made an offhanded comment about Texas Governor Greg Abbott in March 2025. The governor, who uses a wheelchair, was dubbed "Governor Hot Wheels" by Crockett — and it wasn't meant as a compliment. The congresswoman doled out the nickname during a Human Rights Campaign gala, and Texas Representative Randy Weber clapped back by filing a censure resolution against Crockett. In a subsequent statement, he said, "The actions of Jasmine Crockett — stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks — are nothing short of reprehensible" (via Politico).
Crockett didn't apologize. Instead, she took to X to double down on her comments, insisting that the nickname had nothing to do with the governor's disability. "I wasn't thinking about the governor's condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," she penned.
Crockett has been accused of lying about taking money from PACs
There's a long list of politicians who can't stand Jasmine Crockett's adversary, Marjorie Taylor Greene, but if some of the shady rumors about the Texas representative turn out to be true, she might rack up an equally long list.
Crockett came under fire in April 2025 when the New York Post revealed that she's been accepting money from various political action committees, despite previously claiming that she's against doing so. In a July 2020 tweet, Crockett blasted Republicans for accepting money from PACs, boasting that she hadn't done so. However, The Post claimed it was in possession of records showing the congresswoman had accepted around $400,000 from PACs since. Additionally, records reportedly show that Crockett accepted money from PACs between July 2020 and December 2020, which makes her tweet blasting Republicans for accepting PAC money all the more controversial.
Crockett could likely have redeemed herself in the eyes of disgruntled constituents if the rumors of her making a donation to help the victims of the devastating July 2025 Texas floods turned out to be true. Word on the street was that the congresswoman had parted with a whopping $25 million to help her state, but Snopes quickly debunked the rumor.
Crockett's use of the word butch raised some questions about where her loyalties lie
In what was one of Marjorie Taylor Greene's messiest public feuds, the Georgia congresswoman made a comment about Jasmine Crockett's "fake eyelashes" during a House Oversight Committee hearing, which led Crockett to clap back by calling Greene a "bleach-blond, bad-built butch body" (via YouTube). While some applauded Crockett's candor, others, especially members of the LGBTQ+ community who often hear the word butch when it's directed to them as an insult, didn't find it quite as amusing.
"As I feared, homophobic and misogynist people used her words as an opportunity to attack masculine-presenting women and women with naturally occurring masculine features," director of public policy and programs for the National Black Justice Coalition, Victoria Kirby York, told The Hill. Activist Tiera M. Craig echoed York's sentiments in an interview with The Advocate, saying Crockett owed the LGBTQ+ community an apology.
In true Crockett fashion, the Texas representative didn't apologize but instead told followers on X that she stands with the LGBTQ+ community. "I've always & will always stand 10 toes down with the community & meant no harm to anyone in the community," she penned. And yet, Crockett still included the word "butch" on the T-shirts she sold as part of her Clapback Collection. "[Crockett's] clapback is just as brilliant with one alliterative word removed — butch," York told The Hill, adding that she hoped the congresswoman would remove the word from the T-shirts. Alas, Crockett rarely seems to compromise, and this wasn't the exception.