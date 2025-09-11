Shady Rumors About Jasmine Crockett We Can't Ignore

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is a firecracker, and she continues to set the Republican Party alight with her often inflammatory comments. For instance, she questioned Republican supporters' intelligence on X in late August 2025 after the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, accused President Donald Trump of behaving like a Russian asset amid his repeated failure to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. "The entire WORLD can see that Trump is absolutely unqualified to lead... but those red hats shield their brains from taking in facts & data...," Crockett penned on X.

Unsurprisingly, Trump is no fan of Crockett's and has insisted that she must have a very low IQ. The Texas representative hasn't been afraid to clap back with barbs of her own, calling the president a "buffoon of a leader" in a social media post (via Fox News) and "Putin's h—" (via the Daily Beast). Given her penchant to stir the political pot, it should come as no surprise that Crockett has been the subject of various shady rumors. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has famously feuded with Crockett, told "The Megyn Kelly Show" that she agrees with Trump's assessment of the Texas congresswoman. "She's as fake as her eyelashes. She's as fake as her hair. She's as fake as her fingernails. And she is such a massive fraud," Greene asserted. Additionally, the Republican firebrand told Kelly, "[Crockett is] not a real person."

While Jasmine Crockett is unafraid to voice her opinion, she could arguably benefit from filtering her thoughts before she translates them into words every now and then. That she keeps the Republicans on their toes is undisputed, but the rumors about the congresswoman's conduct behind the scenes have been a hot topic.