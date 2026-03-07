The Strange Way Former GMA Anchor Joan Lunden Got Her Start On Television

While she's since settled into a role as a special correspondent for the "Today" show on NBC, Joan Lunden is perhaps best known for her 17-year stint co-anchoring "Good Morning America" on ABC. During her time as one of the faces of "GMA," Lunden made quite an impressive name for herself, interviewing numerous presidents and first ladies, including the Reagans, the Bushes, and the Clintons. Not only that, but when Lunden eventually departed the show in 1997, ABC spared no expense, bringing in Celine Dion to play her off. So, given her illustrious career in front of the cameras, it may surprise you to learn that Lunden got her start in television in a rather strange way: being offered a weathercaster job in a parking lot at a time when women in broadcast journalism were few and far between.

As Lunden recalled during a February 2026 interview with Woman's World, she hadn't even considered going into TV until 1973 – when she was already about 23 years old. In fact, her original plan was to become a surgeon, just like her father. Before too long, however, she realized that she wasn't really cut out for it. "I graduated from high school and couldn't wait to go to work in a hospital that [my father] had helped found," Lunden shared, adding, "I found out quickly — scalpels and stitches were not part of my storyline."

It was a family friend who pitched the pivot to TV news, and although she was skeptical that she could land a job in such a male-dominated field, Lunden decided to go for it. Her first big audition was seemingly a failure when she exited the building that day, but it ended up being a success by the time she got to her car.