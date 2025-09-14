What Happened To Joan Lunden After Her Good Morning America Exit?

Joan Lunden and then-husband Michael A. Krauss welcomed their first child, daughter Jamie, in 1980, shortly before becoming co-anchor of "Good Morning America." The couple had two more kids — Lindsay and Sarah — before divorcing in 1992. Lunden married her second husband, Jeff Konigsberg, in 2000. Three years later, Konigsberg and Lunden — then in her early 50s — became parents of twins, Max and Kate. Then, in 2005, they welcomed a second set of twins, Kimberly and Jack. Both were born via surrogacy.

Lunden and Konisberg used the same surrogate, Deborah Bolig, for both pregnancies, and she'd become part of their family. "She's a woman in our lives we greatly respect, she helped us have Kate and Max and Kim and Jack," Lunden told The New York Times, revealing she had a metaphor ready when her younger four children were old enough to learn about the circumstances behind their births. "It's almost like we can't cook the cupcakes in our oven because the oven is broken," she said. "We're going to use the neighbor's oven."

The TV host also explained her decision to embark on a second wave of motherhood at age 52. "I wasn't ready to put my feet up and retire. I still wanted that life where you're running around chasing kids on bikes and riding bikes with them," Lunden said. For Lunden, balancing a thriving career with being the mother of seven has been hectic — but in a positive way. "It's energizing to me," she told Closer Weekly. "I'm a person who just has always taken on life at full speed. So, I think that I was wise in my choice."