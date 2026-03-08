Jonah Hill Hasn't Been Able To Escape The Ozempic Rumors

Jonah Hill's weight-loss journey has truly been something to behold. The young actor who broke out in films like "Superbad" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" looks almost completely different from the one who starred in "21 Jump Street" and its sequel just a few years later. And that actor is borderline unrecognizable from the man who appeared in projects like "Outcome" and "Cut Off." That said, Hill's body transformation has sort of played out in arcs, and there's been a bit of back and forth over the years too. As such, the Oscar nominee still managed to catch fans off guard when he debuted an especially slender physique in late 2025 and again in early 2026.

And, while Hill has been open in the past about all the dieting and exercising that has gone into getting in shape, the seemingly rapid nature of his latest weight loss left onlookers wondering if there's something medical at play, as well. Considering how many celebrities look nearly unrecognizable after taking Ozempic, an all-new element has been added to the ever-turning Hollywood rumor mill, ready to be deployed anytime someone famous drastically changes their appearance. Hill is no exception, as a quick visit to any given social media platform will demonstrate.

Bald Jonah Hill is unrecognizable as he shows off beard and slim figure in new movie with Keanu Reeves https://t.co/iPjBWRLmS6 pic.twitter.com/chjCO2VdZz — Page Six (@PageSix) February 3, 2026

"This is Jonah Hill? Damn I need to get me some of that Ozempic," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote all the way back in 2023. "Bro we even lost jonah hill to the ozempic epidemic," another X user lamented in early 2026. That being said, some fans have also pushed back on this unsubstantiated narrative. As one X user put it, "People see this incredibly inspiring photo of Jonah Hill and be like 'oh he's got Ozempic face' smdh."