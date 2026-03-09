Martin Short Once Had A Messy Confrontation With Lucille Ball In Public

Two of the most beloved stars of any age are Lucille Ball and Martin Short, which makes it all the more shocking that their one interaction had them at each other's throats. Ball, best remembered for the timeless sitcom "I Love Lucy" (which almost killed her)," was one of the funniest people to ever appear on TV. Meanwhile, Short has been a standout star since his early days on SCTV when his character, Ed Grimley, stole the show, though "Law & Order: SVU" fans may know him best as Sebastian Ballentine.

The interaction between Short and Ball started as a dream come true for the "Innerspace" star. But it quickly turned into the kind of name-dropping story his "Only Murders in the Building" character, Oliver Putnam, would randomly interject with in the middle of an investigation. As he explained to Conan O'Brien, Short, still early in his career, found himself sitting behind Ball on a first-class flight from Los Angeles to New York. In the middle of the flight, Ball turned to Short, who was excited at the idea that the icon would recognize him. In reality, she wanted to scold the up-and-coming comedian.

Ball told Short to stop kicking the back of her seat, which took him by surprise. While Short is known for his high-energy performances in movies like "Three Amigos," he also lives up to his namesake and is not a tall man, standing just 5 feet, 6 inches. According to Short, his diminutive stature — and the space between the seats in a 1980s first-class flight — made it essentially impossible for him to kick the seat in front of him without exerting a lot of effort. He chose to let it go, but the Queen of Comedy had more to say.