Kristi Noem's Post-Firing Social Media Activity Hints She's Grasping For Silver Linings
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem officially got kicked to the curb by Donald Trump on March 5, 2026. Not only was her firing abruptly announced to the public, but it happened after two brutal days in a row of testifying before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees. So, surely anyone in Noem's shoes would have said March 5 was far from a good day. Even so, Noem took to social media to spin the narrative a bit with a very glass-half-full approach to her life change.
All eyes were on Noem when Trump announced her departure from her role in his administration on Truth Social. "I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland,'" the president wrote while announcing Markwayne Mullin as her DHS replacement. Surely she knew that she was likely to get more attention on her Instagram Story in this moment than she usually does. She took this opportunity to focus on the positives, posting a video of her young granddaughter walking toward a barn with the American flag on the side. "Perfect way to end the day," Noem wrote with a heart emoji. For the farm-loving grandma, we can see why she might value this particular view, but if she hoped to convince folks that she's happy about her new position, she doesn't seem to be fooling anyone.
Netizens aren't buying Kristi Noem's positive spin
Kristi Noem, who had plenty of scandals during her brief tenure leading DHS, was surely not pleased with how her career change was announced to the world. Yet, in his bombshell Truth Social post, Donald Trump did share where Noem is heading next. "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well ... will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere ... " he wrote.
On X, Noem followed up Trump's post, writing, "Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas," adding, "The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security." Evidently, Noem hopes to push the narrative that her job change is exactly that, rather than a case of her being let go. She's asserting that this is a logical next step in her career path, and she's also likely subtly hinting that this will give her more time with loved ones and farm life.
Even so, the comment section on her post shows that folks see right through her attempt to control the bad optics. "Thank you for this demotion sir, to this unknown position where I'll never be heard from again," one commenter wrote. And no amount of positive social media posts is likely to shift this public perception.