Kristi Noem's Post-Firing Social Media Activity Hints She's Grasping For Silver Linings

Kristi Noem, who had plenty of scandals during her brief tenure leading DHS, was surely not pleased with how her career change was announced to the world. Yet, in his bombshell Truth Social post, Donald Trump did share where Noem is heading next. "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well ... will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere ... " he wrote.

On X, Noem followed up Trump's post, writing, "Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas," adding, "The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security." Evidently, Noem hopes to push the narrative that her job change is exactly that, rather than a case of her being let go. She's asserting that this is a logical next step in her career path, and she's also likely subtly hinting that this will give her more time with loved ones and farm life.

Even so, the comment section on her post shows that folks see right through her attempt to control the bad optics. "Thank you for this demotion sir, to this unknown position where I'll never be heard from again," one commenter wrote. And no amount of positive social media posts is likely to shift this public perception.