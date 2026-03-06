Kristi Noem's Most Embarrassing Scandals In Her Brief Tenure As Secretary Of Homeland Security
Embattled secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was released back into the wild on March 5, 2026, after President Donald Trump fired her. Considering all the inappropriate moments Noem had during her stint at the Department of Homeland Security, her departure doesn't come as much of a surprise. Even though Trump stocked his second term cabinet with as many ego-boosters as possible, it seems Noem's ability to keep her boss happy rapidly ran out.
Of course, there were signs that Noem's time was coming to a close. From the start many questioned if she was even qualified for the position, often pointing to her own floundering. Before being nominated by Trump in 2024, Noem got herself banned from all tribal lands in her home state of South Dakota over false allegations she made against Native tribes. It's instances like this that have plagued the former governor during her short tenure.
Considering how controversial Noem consistently appears to be, it makes sense that her exit would be abrupt, but not as embarrassing as some of the blunders she made along the way.
Kristi Noem pulled strings for an embarrassing passion project
Leading up to her unceremonious firing, Kristi Noem had been dragged in front of lawmakers to answer for perceived mismanagement. Under her care, DHS has seemingly run amuck, with scrutiny coming to a head in the wake of two US citizen deaths at the hands of members of Noem's agencies. Though Noem embarrassed herself by fumbling the response to these tragedies, what she was truly raked across the coals for on March 4, 2026, was the use of $220 million for ego-boosting ads featuring Noem herself (via Reuters).
While some of the ads allowed for Noem to continue showcasing her try-hard MAGA cowgirl persona, they did raise politicians' eyebrows on both sides of the aisle. For starters, the process for awarding the money to advertisement firms was opaque and the money was eventually allocated to some rather friendly firms. This led Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse to accuse Noem of fraud. Though Noem attested that everything was "all done correctly, all done legally," there's indications that Trump administration quitter Tricia McLaughlin could have also been involved. A company run by Benjamin Yoho, McLaughlin's husband, acknowledged that it received money from Noem's DHS as part of the deal.
However, what's more embarrassing than Noem using taxpayer dollars to fund her own ads is that she broke the cardinal rule: she stole Donald Trump's thunder. In fact, it could have been the ads that led Trump to fire Noem for bruising his ego.
Kristi Noem's mishandling of FEMA led to an embarrassing statement
In summer 2025, Kristi Noem made some disruptive changes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, one of which was that any disaster relief funding exceeding $100,000 would have to be personally approved by Noem herself. This ultimately led to a backlog, resulting in aid not getting properly distributed to states in need. According to E&E News, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis grilled Noem on delaying disaster relief to his state in the wake of historic floods. "People are hurting...from the most significant storm they've ever experienced," Tillis remarked, including the notion that Noem "failed at FEMA."
While Noem's controlling behavior around approving funds is unsettling on its own, it did accidentally pave the way for an even more uncomfortable exchange. In December 2025, Noem was spotted thanking President Donald Trump for helping the country navigate hurricane season. According to a post on X, Noem can be heard stroking Trump's ego by thanking him for keeping the storms at bay. "You kept the hurricanes away," Noem said to a chuckling Trump, continuing, "We appreciate that."
Had it been almost any other politician, this exchange could have been seen as someone expressing gratitude for the lack devastation often caused by volatile storm seasons. However, since it's Noem, it might be safe to assume she's thankful she didn't have to clean up any messes or deliver necessary funds, especially since it seems she's fond of having funds come her way instead, as Noem has an embarrassing knack for showing off her luxe life.
Kristi Noem really wanted a personal private jet
During her March 4, questioning in front of lawmakers, Kristi Noem was asked to account for one of her more embarrassing requests: the purchase of a private jet using taxpayer dollars. If that wasn't enough, the inclusion of a room with a queen-sized bed on said jet amplified rumors of Noem's extended affair with staffer Corey Lewandowski. Noem initially made the claim that the $70 million jet would be used for deportations, but according to Newsweek, this answer didn't sit well with lawmakers.
"What kind of deportee justifies being flown out of the country in a luxury jet with a bedroom and accommodations like this?" asked Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Noem attempted to backpedal by suggesting photos being used misrepresented the jet and that refurbishing had taken place.
Although Noem attempted to claim the purchase of that jet, as well as five others for ICE purposes, was a way to save money on constantly renting them, that doesn't fully answer the question as to why Noem felt the need to be such a frequent flyer. She's not alone in Trump administration cronies bending the rules for a quick trip, FBI director Kash Patel has been abusing privileges to impress his much younger girlfriend. However, Noem's use of the private jet, and her diva behavior around firing pilots for small misgivings, often comes with another character attached. The looming specter of one of Noem's ongoing and unrelenting embarrassments, her alleged yet barely covered up affair with Lewandowski.
Kristi Noem's messy behavior with Corey Lewandowski caused chaos
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's rumored affair timeline is full of twists and turns. In 2021, American Greatness broke the gossip that Noem and Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Lewandowski, were caught canoodling while stumping for Trump in 2020. Both were married to other people at the time. Of course, Noem denied everything, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie" (via CNN). But, once she took office in 2025, she made sure to bring her supposed boy toy along for the ride, resulting in a series of embarrassments.
Lewandowski was hired as a special government employee for DHS so he and Noem could seemingly mix business and pleasure. This also allowed the two of them to reside in Washington, D.C. together, which resulted in Lewandowski getting caught taking out the garbage from Noem's apartment — a rather domestic moment that didn't help affair rumors. Slip-ups like the garbage incident or asking to turn a jet around to retrieve a blanket together have helped keep the alleged affair between Noem and Lewandowski front of mind.
Lewandowski and Noem were apparently buckling under pressure during most of their tenure, often taking out their ire on staffers. It seems that Noem's messy attachment to Lewandowski ultimately put her job in jeopardy, and she did little to alter course. Even still, seeing anyone endure repercussions within Trump's second administration still feels eerie.