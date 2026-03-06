Kristi Noem's Most Embarrassing Scandals In Her Brief Tenure As Secretary Of Homeland Security

Embattled secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was released back into the wild on March 5, 2026, after President Donald Trump fired her. Considering all the inappropriate moments Noem had during her stint at the Department of Homeland Security, her departure doesn't come as much of a surprise. Even though Trump stocked his second term cabinet with as many ego-boosters as possible, it seems Noem's ability to keep her boss happy rapidly ran out.

Of course, there were signs that Noem's time was coming to a close. From the start many questioned if she was even qualified for the position, often pointing to her own floundering. Before being nominated by Trump in 2024, Noem got herself banned from all tribal lands in her home state of South Dakota over false allegations she made against Native tribes. It's instances like this that have plagued the former governor during her short tenure.

Considering how controversial Noem consistently appears to be, it makes sense that her exit would be abrupt, but not as embarrassing as some of the blunders she made along the way.