Whatever Happened To HGTV's Genevieve Gorder?

It's no secret HGTV has produced a number of design stars over the years, and many of said stars only continued to find success after leaving the network. Renowned interior designer and former HGTV personality Genevieve Gorder may no longer be a fixture of the channel, but she left quite an impact during her time there and has stayed busy in the years since leaving, both professionally and personally. The untold truth of HGTV's "Dear Genevieve," which ended in 2013, was that the host remained on the network as part of "Genevieve's Renovation" but not for long. Gorder eventually left HGTV in 2014, but that does not mean she is no longer in the design spotlight. Fans may know what Gorder was like before the fame, but whatever happened after her time on HGTV?

Gorder has remained passionate about interior design even though she initially started out as a graphic designer. As she explained in an interview with the design site Room Fu, "As a graphic designer, I didn't know this would parlay into interior design down the road. It was a happy accident." That happy accident turned into a career and love of interior design. The former HGTV star runs her own design studio, gg studios, that she started in 2009 and has hosted multiple television shows and specials throughout her decades long career. Read on for all the details about what happened to HGTV's Genevieve Gorder.