Though there have been a handful of single HGTV stars through the years, the vast majority of the network's on-air personalities have been coupled up. Look no further than the wide variety of programs featuring married pairs — from the Napiers on "Home Town" to "Fixer Upper's" Joanna and Chip Gaines, who became so popular they now have their own television network, Magnolia Network. But what about the real-life partners you didn't know HGTV stars had? We are here to bring you the tea.

Rather than focus on stars whose spouses have been heavily integrated into their programming, we opted to choose the HGTV personalities whose spouses are a bit more off the grid. That does not mean these partners have never appeared on TV, but here you won't find Drew Scott's wife Linda Phan, Jenn Todryk's husband Mike Todryk, Mina Starsiak Hawk's husband Steve Hawk, or Jonathan Knight's husband Harley Rodriguez, all of whom have had more than a little face time on camera.

We also could not include some of our favorite HGTV stars — like David Bromstadt, the successful star of "My Lottery Dream Home" — because of their reluctance to discuss their relationships publicly. Here you will find only confirmed partners you may not have known HGTV stars, both past and present, have in their lives. Keep reading for all the details.

