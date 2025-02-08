The Real-Life Partners You Didn't Know HGTV Stars Had
Though there have been a handful of single HGTV stars through the years, the vast majority of the network's on-air personalities have been coupled up. Look no further than the wide variety of programs featuring married pairs — from the Napiers on "Home Town" to "Fixer Upper's" Joanna and Chip Gaines, who became so popular they now have their own television network, Magnolia Network. But what about the real-life partners you didn't know HGTV stars had? We are here to bring you the tea.
Rather than focus on stars whose spouses have been heavily integrated into their programming, we opted to choose the HGTV personalities whose spouses are a bit more off the grid. That does not mean these partners have never appeared on TV, but here you won't find Drew Scott's wife Linda Phan, Jenn Todryk's husband Mike Todryk, Mina Starsiak Hawk's husband Steve Hawk, or Jonathan Knight's husband Harley Rodriguez, all of whom have had more than a little face time on camera.
We also could not include some of our favorite HGTV stars — like David Bromstadt, the successful star of "My Lottery Dream Home" — because of their reluctance to discuss their relationships publicly. Here you will find only confirmed partners you may not have known HGTV stars, both past and present, have in their lives. Keep reading for all the details.
Genevieve Gorder's husband Christian Dunbar
Despite her newest program (2023's "At Home With Genevieve") airing on Crackle, Genevieve Gorder is best known for extensive work with HGTV. An interior designer by trade, Gorder started on "Trading Spaces" when the show made its debut in 2000, and she appeared in numerous seasons between 2000 to 2003 and 2005 to 2007. She then hosted "Dear Genevieve" from 2009 to 2013 and was a judge on "HGTV Design Star" over that same period. Her other hosting credits include "Town Haul," "Battle on the Block," and "Genevieve's Renovation."
As a longtime presence on TV screens, Gorder has accumulated a respectable (but small, by HGTV standards) social media following. Those who follow the New York City-based designer on Instagram are used to seeing Gorder's loving husband Christian Dunbar in her posts and stories, both in relation to his work as a furniture designer as well as in relation to their life together. The couple was originally set up by a mutual friend, after Dunbar confessed to having a longstanding crush on Gorder. "It takes a big love to say I'm going to make room for you in a big way, because my life was already good," Gorder told Good Housekeeping.
The pair got engaged in February 2018 and had a small wedding ceremony that same year, followed by a fabulous dinner party in Marrakech, Morocco, with their loved ones. In addition to celebrating Dunbar as a husband, Gorder has also praised him as a doting stepfather to her daughter, Bebelle.
Jasmine Roth's husband Brett Roth
Jasmine Roth is one of HGTV's most endearing stars, and she has become such a staple on the network that it is almost incomprehensible to think that she only started on TV in 2017. Jasmine's two-season series "Hidden Potential" put her on the map, but she was able to grow her fame following its cancellation in 2019. She won the second season of "Rock the Block" in 2019, and her follow-up series "Help! I Wrecked My House" has proven extremely popular. Season 5 is coming sometime in 2025.
Jasmine's home life is also extremely busy, as she shares two young daughters, Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose, with husband Brett Roth. The Roths first met as students at Northeastern University, and they became roommates before anything romantic happened. Love bloomed once they broke up with their existing partners, and it was not long before they walked down the aisle. Their 2013 wedding was held in Park City, Utah — where the couple moved in 2023 after years in Huntington Beach, California.
Though Brett is supportive of his wife — he even links his wife's book in his Instagram bio — the staffing agency owner is not himself interested in the camera. "Early on, I think [the producers] were trying to fit us into that kind of prior mold of other shows where they do follow that storyline, and it just didn't really work," Jasmine told CountryLiving.com, referring to her first series." "He's running a business — a big business — and I'm doing my own thing."
Ty Pennington's wife Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington is one of those rare HGTV stars who has been able to capitalize on a one-off opportunity and turn it into a decades-long relationship with the network. Pennington rose to fame as a carpenter on "Trading Spaces," which began in 2000, but is mostly known as the longtime host of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." The star appeared on nearly 200 episodes from 2003 to 2012, after which he went on to host shows such as "On the Menu" and "American Dinner Revival" on other networks. He eventually returned to HGTV with "Ty Breaker" in 2020 and followed that gig up with "Rock the Block" and "Battle on the Beach." After more or less dedicating his life to his career for years, Pennington walked down the aisle.
Pennington married social media manager Kellee Merrell in July 2021, after proposing earlier that year. Though they have known each other since 2010, the pair were friends for years before anything romantic happened between them. Sparks flew when they reconnected in 2020 and, after camping out together during the COVID-19 pandemic's quarantine period, the couple realized they wanted to be together for good. "It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one," Pennington said to People in 2022. Shortly after their wedding, the couple started a multi-year renovation of a historic home in Savannah, Georgia.
Alison Victoria's boyfriend Brandt Andersen
While many HGTV stars have opted to keep their dating lives private up until the point where they were ready to make things official, Alison Victoria wasted no time sharing her boyfriend Brandt Andersen with the world. Victoria met Andersen — a producer, director, and writer — at a retreat and before long, the duo was making out on the red carpet at the June 2024 Daytime Emmys. Victoria then posted about her man on Instagram a week later, using photos from the Emmys. The attention-loving pair have since been photographed everywhere from the Deauville American Film Festival in France to a film screening at Eden Cinemas in Malta.
Victoria is best known for her work on "Windy City Rehab," which premiered in 2019 and is still going strong. The design guru has also appeared on "Battle on the Beach," "Rock the Block," "Ugliest House in America," and other HGTV programs. Though her love life has never been a central storyline on her show, it was widely known that Victoria was in a relationship with Michael Marks prior to meeting Andersen. She was also married once before, to insurance agency owner Luke Harding, but that was pre-HGTV. In Andersen, Victoria may have finally found "the one." "Of course, I wish I met him earlier," the star told Us Weekly. "But I wouldn't be the person that I am able [or be able] to give the way that I do in this relationship if I hadn't kissed a few toads."
Mike Pyle's husband Lizzy Farag
A lot of viewers mistakenly assume that Mike Pyle and his co-star Carmine Sabatella are a couple, if only because of how many HGTV shows feature spouses. Pyle actually recommended Sabatella after HGTV expressed interest in a show highlighting both interiors and exteriors, but the "Inside Out" co-hosts are simply friends. In fact, both of them are married to other people. Pyle's spouse is Lizzy Farag, a real estate agent that shares his passion for beautiful homes. The pair met in May 2018, through a mutual friend.
Pyle and Farag married in 2021 and share two daughters, Stevie and Elle. The landscape designer identifies as a homebody and is already teaching his daughters about gardening and plants. Family is a big theme on Pyle's Instagram account, where he is not afraid to gush about his wife or daughters. "We are so thankful for you and everything that you do! All the sacrifices that you make to take care of our girls and the third child that you didn't sign up for...Me!," Pyle wrote in a Mother's Day Instagram post to Farag in 2024. "Thank you for all that you do, it is never unnoticed and always appreciated. Thank you for making us a family."
Carmine Sabatella's husband Ryan Delair
Like his "Inside Out" co-star Mike Pyle, Carmine Sabatella is happily married. He and his husband Ryan Delair have been married for a handful of years, but it took him a long while to get to a place of truth and contentment. Sabatella's first marriage was in 2000, to a woman with whom he had a daughter, Gianna. The pair separated a few years later, when Sabatella was 30. It took the star another year and a lot of therapy to finally embrace his queerness and come out of the closet. "I think I was more of a judge against myself than anybody in my life because I have very traditional values. I always wanted to be married, to have children, and live in a nice suburban house. I never felt like it was possible if I was gay," he said in an interview with Out in Jersey.
In September 2023, Sabatella made an Instagram post to celebrate five years of marriage with his husband, Ryan Delair, and a decade together overall. "Thank you for being by my side and having my back through so many good and bad times. What's crazy to me is I still look at you through the same lens that I did when we first fell in love," he wrote. The men live in South Pasadena, with Gianna and a few dogs. Like Sabatella, Delair is a real estate agent, and the spouses run their flipping business together.
Mike Holmes Jr.'s wife Lisa Marie Holmes
The Holmes family are like royalty when it comes to HGTV personalities. Mike Holmes Sr. started with the network in 2003, when his popular series "Holmes on Homes" premiered. He then moved on with the short-lived "Holmes in New Orleans" and the more successful "Holmes Inspection." Many other series have followed, but the most interesting have been those that feature other Holmes relatives, since second-generation HGTV stars are few and far between. In "Holmes and Holmes," Holmes Sr. enlisted his son, Mike Holmes Jr., as a co-host. The men renovated homes together, and Holmes Jr. was able to establish a following of his own in the process.
Holmes Jr. has subsequently also appeared on "Holmes: The Next Generation," "Holmes Family Effect," and "Holmes Family Rescue," all of which also feature his sister Sherry and their dad. Thanks to his model looks and affable personality, the younger Mike Holmes has many fans lusting after him, but he is strictly off the market. Mike Holmes Jr. first met his wife, Lisa Marie Holmes, when he was a teenager, though the pair waited until 2017, when they were in their late 20s, to marry. "18 years of knowing different versions of each other gives a lifetime of content to laugh about," Lisa — a Pilates instructor and herbalist who owns L'AB Studio and Clinic in Meaford, Ontario — posted on Instagram at the end of 2024. The couple welcomed daughter Azura in 2023 and announced a second pregnancy in October 2024.
Lyndsay Lamb's husband Justin Lamb
Yes, HGTV loves to cast spouses to front its shows — but if there is a secondary thing they love, it is most definitely twins. "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are some of the network's biggest stars, and so it makes sense that they would gravitate toward repeating that same successful format with female twins. This finally happened in 2019, when Lyndsay Lamb and her twin sister Leslie Davis debuted on "Unsellable Houses." The sisters have since also appeared on "Rock the Block," and their playful dynamic and very different vibes have earned them quite the following.
Both Lindsay and Davis are married, though their spouses do not play a large role in their television pursuits. Lyndsay's husband is Justin Lamb, to whom she has been married for more than two decades. The pair met in high school and have one son, Miles, who has made rare appearances on "Unsellable Houses." "My husband and son are my people," Lyndsay shared on the website for her company, Lamb & Co. "When I'm not on the job, I love to be involved in my community and retreat to the beach with my husband Justin, son Miles and pup Remo. I don't care what I am doing, working on, or enjoying at the time...it is pretty much a given I would rather be hanging out with them!"
Leslie Davis' husband Jacob Davis
Leslie Davis' entry into home renovation is rather interesting. Leslie only decided to take the plunge to help out her twin sister Lyndsay Lamb, who owned a business called Lamb & Co. When Lamb's son was diagnosed with cancer and she was unable to devote proper attention to her work, Leslie stepped in to carry the weight. And with that, the sisters forged a business partnership that ended up propelling them to fame. Leslie and Lamb started on HGTV in 2019, with their show "Unsellable Houses," and they have since won viewers over with their sibling quirks and unshakeable camaraderie.
The twins may not look alike, but their lives are fully enmeshed. Leslie's husband was also a high school classmate and even roomed with Lamb's husband in college. His name is Jacob Davis, and he works for the Seattle Seahawks as a Senior Operations Lead for Lumen Field. "He has a very stressful job as well," Leslie told TVInsider. "We're definitely very intentional, and we try to not bring the stress of work home because it could definitely take away from our enjoyment with the kids."
The Davises walked down the aisle just one year after the Lambs, so they have similarly been married for over 20 years (their 20th anniversary was in April 2022). Both couples live in the town of Snohomish, Washington, where they grew up, but the Davis household is far busier as Leslie and Jacob have three times as many children (sons Kyler, Cash, and Cole).
Tiffany Brooks' husband Dante Brooks
When Tiffany Brooks appeared on Season 2 of "Rock the Block" in 2021, it was clear that she and David Bromstad were partners made in heaven. In fact, Tiffany is one of many HGTV stars who has said kind things about Bromstad in interviews. But at the end of the day, the two were merely design partners and Tiffany's true soulmate is her husband, Dante Brooks. Tiffany has been married to Dante for many years, although exact dates are not known. The pair began dating as high school students sometime in the 1990s, so at the very least, they have been together for decades. They share one child, son Ayden.
The couple also work together at Tiffany Brooks Interiors. "Dante is my backup. He is there to handle any scheduling with the trades and managing the installations," she wrote on her website (via Distractify). "He is always on call, and there when you or I may need him. We love him because he always is smiling, and his positive energy is contagious." In addition to this, Dante owns his own company, a faith-based clothing brand called Afresh Culture.
Tiffany first gained notoriety when she appeared as a contestant on "Design Star" back in 2013. Tiffany was given her own show — "Most Embarrassing Rooms in America" — after winning the competition series, but it flopped (as did her follow-up, "$50k Three Ways," but it at least lasted a season). Tiffany has since appeared on "Design at Your Door" and "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge."
Clint Robertson's wife Sandy Robertson
Clint Robertson is by no means one of HGTV's biggest stars, but the contractor and real estate broker has a decent-sized following despite appearing on the network for only a couple of years. Clint starred alongside Luke Caldwell on "Boise Boys," an Idaho-based home flipping series that ran for two seasons starting in 2017. The duo then appeared together on "Outgrown," but that series lasted only a season before being cancelled. Clint has not done anything on television since, but he does have one very interesting early credit. He appeared as a contestant on Season 10 of "The Apprentice," where he made it all the way to second place before Donald Trump uttered, "You're fired."
When it comes to his personal life, longevity is not a problem for Clint. The star — who holds degrees in law and business and has worked in a variety of fields, including as a CPA and business attorney — is married to Sandy Robertson, who has devoted herself to helping him run his businesses and home schooling their three sons, Jake, Eli, and Daniel. The Robertsons married shortly after Clint earned his business degree from Fort Worth's Texas Christian University, after first meeting in a tax accounting class. "He swept me off my feet, and my whole plan changed," Sandy told TCU magazine. The couple wed in 1992 and remain madly in love.