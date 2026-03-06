Oprah Sparks 'Ozempic Feet' Rumors As Her Slim Look Causes A Stir At Paris Fashion Week
Throughout her long TV career, Oprah Winfrey's been candid about her rollercoaster health journey, especially how a cycle of weight loss and gain has affected her life. After experimenting to see the impact of GLP-1 medications on her body, Winfrey is confident that weight loss drugs are a necessary decision for her. Winfrey's confidence is also evident in her enthusiasm for fashion. "What a joy it is to actually pack clothes that you know are gonna fit and you're gonna feel good in them," Winfrey informed CBS News in January 2026. "I mean, it is a joy to get dressed." Two months later, the TV icon attended multiple events at Paris Fashion Week, and both her style and her physique attracted notice.
Oprah looking like she's taking Ozempic for breakfast lunch and dinner pic.twitter.com/6WrQe0APcp
— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 6, 2026
Although Winfrey's short, gathered jacket helped draw attention to her waist, her svelte silhouette got upstaged by the way she and her friend, Gayle King, moved through the crowd. "Is that an Ozempic side effect? I noticed Demi Moore did the same walk," queried one poster on X.
While the claims of Moore having "Ozempic ears" are nonsense, there actually is a connection between GLP-1s and feet. "Less padding can make walking or standing uncomfortable for extended periods," explains Verywell Health. "It may also slightly alter gait or cause joint stress, especially for older adults or runners." Now in her 70s, Winfrey is an older adult, and she's had some pretty intense running experience, at least in the past. In 1994, she ran a marathon in just under 4.5 hours.
Winfrey is motivated to keep moving
Beyond the possible side effects from GLP-1 medications, Oprah Winfrey's strides could have been affected by her shoes. Although Winfrey's wide-leg jeans concealed her footwear while she walked, she showed off a pair of heels after she took a seat. Although Winfrey's been known to promote more cushiony, foot-friendly shoes in the past, these heels had narrow stilettos that could have been uncomfortable, particularly if she was on her feet for a while.
Winfrey's walk could also be affected by some of her past health history. In 2021, Winfrey had multiple knee surgeries, and the recovery process sounded daunting. "When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed," Winfrey admitted on "The Life You Want" (via Oprah Daily). As part of the recuperation process, she became a hiking enthusiast. Since Winfrey lives a lavish lifestyle in Hawaii, she doesn't have to go far to find some pretty amazing mountain trails to walk.
With each year, Winfrey's fitness goals keep expanding, and she's shared her progress on Instagram. Her planking abilities have improved, and she's adding new exercises like kettlebell swings to keep her routine interesting.