Oprah Sparks 'Ozempic Feet' Rumors As Her Slim Look Causes A Stir At Paris Fashion Week

Throughout her long TV career, Oprah Winfrey's been candid about her rollercoaster health journey, especially how a cycle of weight loss and gain has affected her life. After experimenting to see the impact of GLP-1 medications on her body, Winfrey is confident that weight loss drugs are a necessary decision for her. Winfrey's confidence is also evident in her enthusiasm for fashion. "What a joy it is to actually pack clothes that you know are gonna fit and you're gonna feel good in them," Winfrey informed CBS News in January 2026. "I mean, it is a joy to get dressed." Two months later, the TV icon attended multiple events at Paris Fashion Week, and both her style and her physique attracted notice.

Oprah looking like she's taking Ozempic for breakfast lunch and dinner pic.twitter.com/6WrQe0APcp — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 6, 2026

Although Winfrey's short, gathered jacket helped draw attention to her waist, her svelte silhouette got upstaged by the way she and her friend, Gayle King, moved through the crowd. "Is that an Ozempic side effect? I noticed Demi Moore did the same walk," queried one poster on X.

While the claims of Moore having "Ozempic ears" are nonsense, there actually is a connection between GLP-1s and feet. "Less padding can make walking or standing uncomfortable for extended periods," explains Verywell Health. "It may also slightly alter gait or cause joint stress, especially for older adults or runners." Now in her 70s, Winfrey is an older adult, and she's had some pretty intense running experience, at least in the past. In 1994, she ran a marathon in just under 4.5 hours.