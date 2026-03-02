Demi Moore Sparks 'Ozempic Ears' Accusations At 2026 Actor Awards And It's Nonsense
Demi's Moore made a number of stunning transformations throughout her long acting career. Although Moore's been working steadily since the 1980s, she gained important critical recognition with a 2025 Oscar nomination for "The Substance." Soon after, Moore's role as Cami Miller on the popular "Landman" series thrust the actor even further into the spotlight.
Moore's long been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, and all this new attention has caused people to scrutinize Moore's appearance even more. After she stepped out in a body-hugging outfit at a fashion show, people jumped to the conclusion that the "Landman" star is using Ozempic. When Moore appeared at the March 2026 Actor Awards (previously the Screen Actors Guild Awards), it was another opportunity for the rumor mill to start churning. Rather than claims about weight loss drugs affecting her face or neck, critics zeroed in on Moore's ears. "Botched ozempic ears," claimed one poster on X. "Losing all that weight made her ears massive," asserted another.
However, by comparing a photo of Moore from 1989 with her 2026 awards show pic, it's clear that these claims are ridiculous. Moore's ears look essentially the same. While her ears are a standout feature, the actor's hairstyle makes a big difference. When her hair is in a pixie cut or pulled back, Moore's ears are much more noticeable than when they are partially covered by long, loose strands. Also, Moore's dangly earrings create the illusion of larger ears.
Moore's ears were on full display when she shaved her head
Although Demi Moore's slicked-back 'do seems like a radical departure from her signature long hair, the actor has sported plenty of shorter cuts throughout her career. Around the time of "GI Jane," Moore even made a dramatic reveal of her shaved head during a David Letterman appearance.
Ozempic rumors aside, it's possible that Moore's ears could have changed slightly over time. "While significant weight loss can affect the appearance of the ears to some extent, the aging process and heavy earrings tend to have a more significant impact, particularly in older individuals," Dr. Mark Murphy informed Allure. In Moore's case, she seems to have a preference for bold statement earrings, so depending on their weight and how often she wears them, it's possible her jewelry could have an impact.
Beyond her ears, it seems Moore's changing appearance is causing fans to concoct all kinds of theories. For instance, one person was concerned that Moore's appearance was connected to the difficulties of dealing with Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis. The former couple shares three children, and their daughter, Rumer Willis, shared a particularly bittersweet update on Bruce's condition in late 2025. Others were worried about Moore's health, especially those who felt her feet looked swollen in her pointy high heels. As Moore herself has noted, past health issues have affected her weight, like when a combination of professional pressure and a bout of shingles caused Moore to lose 20 pounds.