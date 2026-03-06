The Telling Sign Kristi Noem's Reputation Will Never Recover From Her Disastrous DHS Stint

On March 5, Donald Trump officially kicked Kristi Noem to the curb, and now she's onto bigger and better things. Or, more accurately, she's onto ... other things. In his Truth Social post announcing that Noem will no longer be the Secretary of Homeland Security at the end of this month, Trump wrote that Noem "will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere" Despite having a new role lined up, Noem seemingly isn't going to have an easy time moving forward and leaving what she did in her previous role in the past.

Noem's social media activity hints that she's grasping for silver linings in the wake of her brutal firing. She shared a photo of her granddaughter on her Instagram story after Trump announced the news, and she headed to X to thank him for her new position. In the tweet, she wrote, "In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security." Yet, while she may be hoping to move forward with the experience she gained from her last position, she also gained a seriously bad reputation. This might put the future of her career in jeopardy. Folks are taking to social media to criticize her. And it's not just Trump-haters; it's MAGA, too.