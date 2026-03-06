The Telling Sign Kristi Noem's Reputation Will Never Recover From Her Disastrous DHS Stint
On March 5, Donald Trump officially kicked Kristi Noem to the curb, and now she's onto bigger and better things. Or, more accurately, she's onto ... other things. In his Truth Social post announcing that Noem will no longer be the Secretary of Homeland Security at the end of this month, Trump wrote that Noem "will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere" Despite having a new role lined up, Noem seemingly isn't going to have an easy time moving forward and leaving what she did in her previous role in the past.
Noem's social media activity hints that she's grasping for silver linings in the wake of her brutal firing. She shared a photo of her granddaughter on her Instagram story after Trump announced the news, and she headed to X to thank him for her new position. In the tweet, she wrote, "In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security." Yet, while she may be hoping to move forward with the experience she gained from her last position, she also gained a seriously bad reputation. This might put the future of her career in jeopardy. Folks are taking to social media to criticize her. And it's not just Trump-haters; it's MAGA, too.
Trump supporters are being openly critical of Noem
In the wake of Kristi Noem's firing, folks online are making it clear that they're not sorry to see her go. Some of the people speaking out may surprise you. CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns tweeted, "Just spoke with Republican Sen. Tillis, who had called for Noem to resign: 'It was her incompetence that led to this,' he said." Tom Tillis also took to X himself to endorse Noem's replacement, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, calling him "a great guy and a great choice to lead DHS, restore competence, and refocus efforts on quickly distributing disaster aid, keeping the border secure, and targeting violent illegal immigrants for deportation."
Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted: "Kristi Noem made the job about her, her hair, her makeup, her outfits, her vanity. It was a giant distraction from the mission. ... Good riddance." Republican Rep. Nancy Mace even appeared on Newsmax and said, "I'm looking forward to the new leadership" before noting that she supports investigating Noem for what she did while in her role at the DHS, per X.
Of course, as we've all witnessed, plenty of MAGA folks are inclined to agree with anything and everything Trump says or does. So, it's not exactly surprising that his fans are supporting his choice to remove Noem from her role. Even so, folks' reasoning for condemning Noem doesn't change the fact that within and outside of MAGAland, her reputation is in the toilet.