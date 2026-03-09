Margot Robbie's Most Glaring Makeup Mistakes Over The Years
Margot Robbie has gone through quite a stunning transformation since her breakout role in 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street." The Australian actress has played icons like Tonya Harding, Barbie, and Catherine Earnshaw, the heroine in "Wuthering Heights." Off camera, on red carpets and at events, her style and glam are usually impeccable. It makes sense that people want to replicate her makeup routine, because her face often looks flawless, no matter if she's wearing a natural or dramatic look, and even when she's rocking one of her many bold hair color or style transformations.
But no star is immune from makeup mistakes. Especially early in her career, when the "Suicide Squad" star was best known as an Australian soap opera actress, her makeup mistakes were undeniable, whether she was trying to follow a trend that didn't work, or just hadn't learned to edit her routine yet. It's shocking to look back on her biggest mistakes and realize that even A-listers experience growing pains when it comes to finding the glam looks and teams that know what works on their faces.
She wore so much powder at a L'Oreal event that her eyes looked discolored
Margot Robbie was best known for her role in the Australian soap oprera "Neighbours" when she attended the L'Oreal Melbourne Fashion Festival wearing a black outfit that made a makeup mistake even more obvious.
She had too much white powder or highlighter around her eyes, evident from a glare in that area of her face. Her eyes are blue with gray tones, but the mistake emphasized the gray. Robbie also had too much orange-tinted base makeup on, which was obvious looking at her nose and the area near her eyebrows.
Margot Robbie had a similar issue at the 'Wolf of Wall Street' premiere
Unfortunately, Margot Robbie had a similar issue at the "Wolf of Wall Street" premiere in December 2013, when her career was just beginning to launch into a new stratosphere.
The white highlighter or similar product she used under her eyes seemed hastily smudged on and messy. Plus, the makeup she used on her lower eyelids made it look like she had odd shadows or bruising in the area.
One of her biggest makeup mistakes happened before she was a star in the US
Well before the world knew her name, Margot Robbie's entire look at the 51st TV Week Logie Awards in Melbourne, Australia in May 2009 was off.
Her orange and black dress gave her Halloween vibes, but that wasn't as bad as the fact that her base makeup made it seem like her face was glowing orange. Plus, it doesn't take a closeup to see that she was wearing too much lip gloss.
Margot Robbie's New Year's Eve look should've stayed in Vegas in 2012
By 2011, Margot Robbie was ringing in the new year in Las Vegas at LAVO Las Vegas at the Palazzo for DJ Samantha Ronson's New Year's Eve party, and her outfit and glam look should've stayed in Vegas. Her white dress belonged at a luncheon instead of a party.
But her glam was the worst part, because she was glowing with that unflattering pageant girl vibe. Rather than using highlighter to actually highlight, she has an all-over radioactive sheen.
Her Critics Choice glam in 2014 was a total miss
Margot Robbie won her first Critics Choice Award in 2016, but she had one of her first glam misses on a major red carpet two years earlier at the event.
Even ignoring the very orange tint of her whole face, her blush shade was too close to her skin tone, which made the whole look feel monochromatic. Her lip product was also nearly undetectable, exacerbating the issue. Plus, there were bags visible under her eyes, which any good glam job should be able to erase.
Margot Robbie wore her worst makeup look to a high profile horserace in Australia
Margot Robbie attended Swisse Marquee on Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Australia in 2014 as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival at Flemington. The event attracts lots of stars, but Margot Robbie didn't bring her best glam effort to the day.
Firstly, it's unclear what effect the artist was going for by spreading blush all over her forehead, but it definitely didn't work and needed to be blended in. Plus, it was obvious she had too much lip product on. She also had too much pink blush on, and her whole face was just pink on pink.
Her glam offense at the 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' premiere was more subtle
Margot Robbie's makeup blunders at the "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" New York premiere in 2016 were subtle but noticeable.
The eyeliner on her bottom eyelid combined with the mascara made it seem like she had black shadows under her eyes. She also appeared to have a neutral shade of eyeshadow or highlighter on her upper lids and under her eyebrow that caused odd shading in that area.