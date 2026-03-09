Margot Robbie's Most Glaring Makeup Mistakes Over The Years

Margot Robbie has gone through quite a stunning transformation since her breakout role in 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street." The Australian actress has played icons like Tonya Harding, Barbie, and Catherine Earnshaw, the heroine in "Wuthering Heights." Off camera, on red carpets and at events, her style and glam are usually impeccable. It makes sense that people want to replicate her makeup routine, because her face often looks flawless, no matter if she's wearing a natural or dramatic look, and even when she's rocking one of her many bold hair color or style transformations.

But no star is immune from makeup mistakes. Especially early in her career, when the "Suicide Squad" star was best known as an Australian soap opera actress, her makeup mistakes were undeniable, whether she was trying to follow a trend that didn't work, or just hadn't learned to edit her routine yet. It's shocking to look back on her biggest mistakes and realize that even A-listers experience growing pains when it comes to finding the glam looks and teams that know what works on their faces.