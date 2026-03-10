Everything We Know About Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes' Wife & Son

Luke Grimes has transformed into a major star after playing Kayce Dutton on all five seasons of the hit show "Yellowstone." He's continuing the role of Kayce on the spinoff "Marshals," and — spoiler alert – while Kayce's wife has died by the beginning of that sequel show, Luke's real-life wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, is doing just fine. The two of them have a son together, and while Bianca and Luke have largely kept their private life private, we do know a bit about Bianca, the couple's love story, and their son.

Bianca is a model from Brazil who didn't speak English when she came to the U.S. As for what helped her learn the language? Apparently, it was watching "The Office" with subtitles on, according to People. Bianca first met Luke on a dating app two years after she moved to America. From there, things progressed quickly between the two of them. While dating apps aren't always great for your love life, they worked out for this couple. In an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Luke said, "My wife was my first date [on the app], and we were married in four months."

Along with having good taste in men, Bianca appears to be a cat person. She and Luke have two Bengal cats named Buck and Zelda, and they even have their own Instagram page, though it hasn't been updated in years as of writing. It looks like she loves adventure and the outdoors, as well; her Instagram has all kinds of photos from trips into nature, whether it's at a lake, in hot springs after a hike, or at Burning Man.