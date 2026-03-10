Everything We Know About Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes' Wife & Son
Luke Grimes has transformed into a major star after playing Kayce Dutton on all five seasons of the hit show "Yellowstone." He's continuing the role of Kayce on the spinoff "Marshals," and — spoiler alert – while Kayce's wife has died by the beginning of that sequel show, Luke's real-life wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, is doing just fine. The two of them have a son together, and while Bianca and Luke have largely kept their private life private, we do know a bit about Bianca, the couple's love story, and their son.
Bianca is a model from Brazil who didn't speak English when she came to the U.S. As for what helped her learn the language? Apparently, it was watching "The Office" with subtitles on, according to People. Bianca first met Luke on a dating app two years after she moved to America. From there, things progressed quickly between the two of them. While dating apps aren't always great for your love life, they worked out for this couple. In an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Luke said, "My wife was my first date [on the app], and we were married in four months."
Along with having good taste in men, Bianca appears to be a cat person. She and Luke have two Bengal cats named Buck and Zelda, and they even have their own Instagram page, though it hasn't been updated in years as of writing. It looks like she loves adventure and the outdoors, as well; her Instagram has all kinds of photos from trips into nature, whether it's at a lake, in hot springs after a hike, or at Burning Man.
Bianca and Luke Grimes had their first child in 2024
Luke and Bianca Grimes had a baby in 2024; Bianca posted a picture of their son, Rigel Randolph Grimes, on Instagram in October that year, showing fans the first glimpse of their little one. Luke had long wanted a family. Luke told People in the aforementioned interview that when he moved to Hollywood, "I knew one day I wanted to start my own family, and I knew that that was going to be where the real happiness came from. The other stuff was just going to pay the bills."
It turns out that Luke's son is tickled by his career, particularly his cowboy character in the "Yellowstone" franchise and the cattleman hats he always wears. "He doesn't understand why I have that big thing on my head," Luke explained to People, "but he loves it. He's very excited when he got to come to stage."
Luke also told the hat story on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," saying that his son would imitate him wearing a hat by putting random things on his head. Luke also revealed that his son likes to sing something that they call the "Dada Song," and that he likes listening to Bob Marley and Queen.
Luke, Bianca, and their son live in Montana
Along with hearing snippets about their life from Luke Grimes during his media appearances, we've gotten a few more glimpses of his family life via Bianca Grimes' social media. She posted to Instagram when Luke performed at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in November 2024; she attended with their infant son, who was wearing protective headphones. In March 2026, she posted a photo of herself and their son in Montana, writing, "No place like home."
Luke and Bianca didn't want to build their family in Los Angeles, so they decided to make the move to Montana. It sounds like that was thanks, at least in part, to "Yellowstone." As Luke told Fox News Digital, "I was going up there three or four months out of the year, and then anytime we'd get done filming, and I'd come back here, it sort of felt like I was leaving home rather than going back home."
"Marshals," however, is filming primarily in Utah. However, the whole family has been able to join Luke when he's on set, and that's surely how he likes it.