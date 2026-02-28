The Stunning Transformation Of Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes was not exactly destined to become famous. A Hollywood outsider who grew up in the American Midwest, Grimes began his career with a slim shot of making it in the big leagues. However, after taking some serious risks, Grimes got his acting career going and eventually landed a role on the hit TV series "Yellowstone." The show is so popular that "Yellowstone" actors now look familiar to tons of television fans, and luckily, it didn't take long for the show to propel Grimes into the exciting world of fame, either.

Reflecting on "Yellowstone's" success in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Grimes credited the COVID-19 pandemic for the show's viewership. Apparently, the show's numbers increased dramatically between seasons three and four — right when quarantine culture began. "People had more time on their hands to binge these series, and during that time, some people gave it a chance. There was a big-time jump between season three and season four airing," Grimes revealed.

This striking twist of fate truly changed Grimes' life forever, as "Yellowstone's" popularity marked a serious turning point in the actor's trajectory. Since beginning his career, Grimes has transformed from a young acting student with big dreams to a bona fide actor with huge projects in his future. This major shift shows just how much "Yellowstone" has influenced the person Grimes has become.