The Real-Life Partners Of The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals
While fans were left heartbroken after the series finale of the neo-western drama "Yellowstone," they might find love again with the new spin-off sequel, "Marshals." Following the story of ex-Navy Seal Kayce Dutton, audiences are in for a treat with lead actor and "Yellowstone" alum Luke Grimes galloping into the crime-fighting role. The first episode premiered on March 1, and viewers are sure to find bushels of action, family drama, and psychological intrigue on the installments ahead.
Grimes won't be the only dazzling star making a comeback, as several other gorgeous "Yellowstone" castmates are set to join him alongside fresh faces. Actress Kelsey Asbille (who played Dutton's wife, Monica) isn't returning for the new series, so one can only wonder if a new love interest could be entering the picture.
Their real life relationship made their chemistry on the show all the more realistic, leaving some fans to wonder whether or not it could be the real deal. Several of the "Yellowstone" cast are also parents, undoubtedly giving them invaluable perspective for tackling family issues on screen. Watching the characters confront raw and relatable relationship dynamics on screen can't help but make us curious: who are the real-life partners of the "Marshals"?
Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues are still going strong
Luke Grimes hasn't always been very public about his relationship history, but he's undoubtedly been a devoted husband to his wife, Bianca Rodrigues. Grimes and the Brazilian model tied the knot back in November 2018, enjoying six years of marriage before welcoming their first child in 2024. The pair often stun on the red carpet together, showcasing their mutual support and adoration for each other.
While her husband has insisted in an interview with USA Today that he "do[esn't] even want the password" for his Instagram, Rodrigues is a lot more open about her life online. Her modeling career can be traced back from 2016 on her Instagram, and she's been proudly posting updates on her relationship and family since her first photo with Grimes in 2019. Rodrigues also managed the Instagram account for the couple's two Bengal cats, Buck and Zelda, making it clear that she's the more tech savvy of the pair.
Despite breaking the hearts of some fans, Grimes is very adamant that his relationship is solid, telling USA Today, "I just wanted to make it very clear. I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever." The couple spends lots of time together, as Rodrigues lives in Montana while he's on set filming, and will happily tag along for support when he's touring with his band.
Logan Marshall-Green found love again with Monica Ollander
Logan Marshall-Green is a newcomer to the "Yellowstone" family, portraying Pete Calvin — Kayce Dutton's former commanding officer — in the "Marshals" spinoff. From starring on "The O.C." to "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and even landing a role in the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan "The Odyssey" adaptation, it's safe to say that Marshall-Green is far from a Hollywood newcomer. His relationship with model and actress Monica Ollander isn't his first attempt at love either.
The pair have been happily together since 2021 according to an Instagram post by Ollander, about a year after Marshall-Green's divorce from his first wife, Diane Gaeta. The cast of "Yellowstone" had always been plagued by unshakable rumors, and it appears "Marshals" won't be much different. Gaeta had filed for divorce in 2019 after alleging that Marshall-Green had cheated on her, ending their six year relationship and giving the exes joint custody over their two children, Tennessee Logan and Culla Mae.
Despite refusing to comment on his divorce, Marshall-Green has been very open about his new romance with Ollander. He posted a heartfelt Instagram reel showing off the couple's silly moments in August 2025, calling her "Sunshine in human form!"
Tatanka Means is seriously grateful for his wife, Monica Means
Tatanka Means is bringing undeniable star power to the "Marshals" cast, taking on his new role as Miles Kittle. Playing a former reservation police officer "tired of busting his own people," Means brings a critically acclaimed edge to Indigenous representation within the show. After starring in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" alongside A-Listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, being launched into stardom can be difficult to manage. Means has voiced his tremendous gratitude for his wife, Monica Means, remaining supportive.
Speaking to Native Max in 2019, Means explained: "I am fortunate to have a supportive wife. It's definitely not easy, but communication is key! She helps me maintain balance and enforce family time because it is hard for me to stop working and just relax when I am home." As for being a grounding force, that's something Monica has plenty of experience with.
In an interview with ICT, the yoga instructor spoke in detail about turning a "... great way to get back into shape after having my baby" into a communal practice. She went on to say: "I love that yoga brings together all the components of wellness, and all of the areas in our life where we get overwhelmed. It's a mental, emotional, physical and spiritual practice." Monica is clearly a strong and empowering presence in Means' life, making their mutual success all the more heartwarming.
Mo and Sarah Brings Plenty have an abundant marriage
Fans were rightfully delighted after finding out that Mo Brings Plenty would be returning to the "Yellowstone" universe for the "Marshals" spin-off. Reprising his self-named role as Chief Rainwater's right-hand man, he was also an invaluable addition to the cast as a Native affairs coordinator for both "Yellowstone" and "1923." Bringing on a level of expertise and awareness necessary to steer the series, Plenty has brought his wife along for the ride.
Although the couple have kept things pretty private regarding the details of their 2009 marriage, they're not shy about appearing on screen together. Sarah has appeared in two episodes of "Yellowstone," and one episode of "1923." Acting is not her main passion, however, as Mo emphasizes in a sweet birthday message: "Sara Ann is a big lover of ducks, pit bulls, horses and animals in general ... She volunteers for Operation Wild Life in Kansas and always drops everything to go rescue an animal in need. We all appreciate her dedication, respect and love for them all."
Sarah's personal Instagram certainly does feature lots of nature, lots of Mo, and lots of ducks. Always rocking a big bright smile, the couple can't help but seem like they have more than enough love to go around.