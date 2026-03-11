The Wildest Feuds Between Co-Hosts In The View's History

While it's true that longtime "The View" co-host Joy Behar and series creator Barbara Walters shared a long-standing professional relationship with no shortage of mutual respect, the fact that Walters fired Behar from the show on not one, but two occasions, no doubt complicated things between them. Though, to be fair, Walters apparently regretted this behind-the-scenes drama, which Behar has attributed to impulsive decision-making on her late colleague's part.

As Behar tells it, her first firing lasted less than 24 hours and stemmed from her accidentally leaking to the press that Rosie O'Donnell was joining the show as a co-host (which places this incident around 2006). Walters had wanted to be the first to announce the news, and Behar says she forgot that she had been sworn to secrecy. Speaking to Page Six in June 2025, Behar recalled that Walters was "furious that I would have such a big mouth, but she rehired me the same day."

According to Behar, Walters similarly expressed immediate regret over her second firing. "One of the times that she fired me was, um, just because they decided to fire me. Had something to do with a Democrat and a Republican. That's what they told me," Behar shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in September 2025, adding, "She sacked me, right? So, we're planning to tell the story on the air, and during the commercial break, she says to me, 'Tell them you changed your mind.' I said, 'Barbara, you just fired me. How am I supposed to change my mind?' ... She regretted it, that's why." Notably, Behar did indeed leave "The View" in 2013, though returned in 2015. "They begged me to come back," Behar told Andy Cohen.