Side-By-Side Pics Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Gracefully

Jamie Lee Curtis is giving us all a masterclass in aging. As the Hollywood star braves through her golden years, she baffles us by looking incredible while getting older as spectacularly as other actors who are aging like fine wine. She lets the whole world see her wrinkles while remaining the perfect example that age is just a number — she is still a horror, comedy, and even action icon, after all. And she has been vocal about her past plastic surgery around her eyes, which led to other issues and is part of why she is so vocally against cosmetic tweaks now.

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In the photos above, you can see that the biggest difference between younger and older Curtis are the lines that popped up on her face. You can see that her nose still looks pretty much the same, her smile hasn't changed, and her cheeks still stand out — and she's kept her signature short hair throughout most of her career. Curtis' stunning transformation is evident.

Curtis is fully aware that she has a platform and that she can speak to the whole world about cosmetic procedures if she wants to. That might be the reason why she gave a brutally honest interview to The Guardian in July 2025, saying, "I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who've disfigured themselves."