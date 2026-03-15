Side-By-Side Pics Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Gracefully
Jamie Lee Curtis is giving us all a masterclass in aging. As the Hollywood star braves through her golden years, she baffles us by looking incredible while getting older as spectacularly as other actors who are aging like fine wine. She lets the whole world see her wrinkles while remaining the perfect example that age is just a number — she is still a horror, comedy, and even action icon, after all. And she has been vocal about her past plastic surgery around her eyes, which led to other issues and is part of why she is so vocally against cosmetic tweaks now.
In the photos above, you can see that the biggest difference between younger and older Curtis are the lines that popped up on her face. You can see that her nose still looks pretty much the same, her smile hasn't changed, and her cheeks still stand out — and she's kept her signature short hair throughout most of her career. Curtis' stunning transformation is evident.
Curtis is fully aware that she has a platform and that she can speak to the whole world about cosmetic procedures if she wants to. That might be the reason why she gave a brutally honest interview to The Guardian in July 2025, saying, "I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who've disfigured themselves."
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her secrets to aging well
In the same Guardian interview, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her use of the word "genocide" isn't casual. The Hollywood star stated she thinks that the variety of cosmetic procedures and surgeries available have pretty much extinguished our notion of natural looks, and a lot of that is directed at or imposed on women.
In December 2025, Curtis revealed on "Today" that her views on her own appearance have deeper roots. According to her, they are the exact opposite of what her parents — who were also Hollywood stars — thought, because Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh's appearances were part of their identity. "Neither one of them wanted to acknowledge the deep, dark, truthful mirror of aging and so they both tried to fend it off," she stated. In the same interview, Curtis hinted that her trick to dealing with getting older was not caring about it.
However, she seemed to reconsider her stance. On the "Wild Card with Rachel Martin" podcast, also in December 2025, she shared her ultimate truth: "And by the way, that's a total lie. ... That I don't care." Curtis elaborated on the importance of accepting yourself. "We are who we are," she said, adding, "When I say I don't care, I don't care about hiding the truth anymore." During a different conversation with AARP earlier that year, she mentioned that there is one element that helps even further: "My strength is that I have a really strong sense of humor."