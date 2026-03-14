The Hope Hicks & Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors Just Get Worse Over Time

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The White House has always fostered tabloid-levels of infidelity (lest we forget Alexander Hamilton), and President Donald Trump's second administration is no different. Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem couldn't escape questions about her affair with "special government officer" Corey Lewandowski during her House hearing in March 2026, but this wasn't the first time Lewandowski purportedly got a little too cozy with his coworkers.

His rumored affair with former White House communications director Hope Hicks has haunted the Republican operative since Trump's first term. Lewandowski was Trump's campaign manager for the 2016 presidential election, giving him plenty of opportunities to work alongside the then-press secretary. Their rumored affair had remained an insider secret up until former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg decided to publicly out the pair after he was fired for racist social media posts. A report from Intelligencer details how Nunberg suspected Lewandowski was responsible for leaking the posts, as well as conspiring with Hicks to break Trump's promise of keeping his firing under wraps.

Michael Wolff confirms the affair in his book "Fire and Fury,", describing how Lewandowski never denied the rumors, and even privately encouraged them. Trump was aware of the relationship as well, as Wolff recalls the president telling Hicks she was "the best piece of tail" Lewandowski would ever have. Cheating his way to the top is clearly a strategy Lewandowski can't get enough of, but how far will it ultimately get him?