Kristi Noem And Hope Hicks Had Rumored Affairs With Same Man (& Trump Had A Lot To Say)

For years, American politics has felt more like a daytime soap opera, as the storylines become more outlandish, sordid, and filled with rumors of affairs. One tawdry narrative arc involved Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem — best known for questionable behavior, such as publicly disclosing the time she shot the family's puppy because it was "untrainable." Noem works alongside her rumored former lover Corey Lewandowski at the DHS, as the Daily Beast reported in February 2025. The DHS shared in a statement that his official title was "special government employee" (per Politico) — it's a volunteer position that allows Lewandowski to seemingly act as an adviser, although specifics are unclear.

In 2023, the Daily Mail ran an expose claiming Noem, who is married, began an illicit affair with Lewandowski no later than 2019. Lewandowski was Donald Trump's campaign manager in 2016, and is also married. The pair were supposedly not subtle with the extramarital relationship, as author Alex Isenstadt wrote in his 2025 book "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power." Isenstadt wrote (via Daily Mail), "Within Trumpworld, people had long gossiped that Noem had been having a prolonged extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski. They were together all the time, and Lewandowski followed the governor around like a puppy dog." Noem has denied the speculation and both are still married.

As it turns out, Noem wasn't the only person in Trump's circle of acolytes who was speculated to get into bed with Lewandowski. According to author Michael Wolff's 2018 tome "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," former White House communications director Hope Hicks had a short-lived dalliance with Lewandowski as well, despite their 15-year age gap. As one might expect, Trump reportedly had a lot to say about all the rumored love affairs swirling around him.