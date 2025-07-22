What Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks Has Been Doing Since She Disappeared From The Spotlight

Hope Hicks and Donald Trump reportedly didn't see eye to eye after the 2020 presidential election. Although Trump may have once admitted he lost to Joe Biden, he's mostly been adamant that he was the victim of a stolen election for the most part. Hicks allegedly felt Trump's voter fraud claims were doing more harm than good, though, and advised the "Apprentice" host to discontinue the rhetoric. Trump reportedly felt that Hicks had lost faith in him after the exchange. The former model's spotlight dimmed considerably after the disagreement, which might've added more credibility to the reports. What's more peculiar is that Hicks was nowhere to be found as Trump ramped up his 2024 presidential campaign, despite her past loyalty.

That being said, it doesn't seem that Hicks became yet another member of Trump's inner circle who ended up hating him. She published an article in the New York Post announcing her support for her former White House boss just a couple of days before he won the election for his second term. Hicks also had nothing but kind words to say about her history with Trump, and foresaw his second term in the White House during her glowing review. Furthermore, Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, posted pictures on social media of herself and a resurfaced Hicks spending quality time together in 2025. So, it seems that Hicks and the Trumps have remained close despite her disappearance and glaring omission from the president's new administration.