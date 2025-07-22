What Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks Has Been Doing Since She Disappeared From The Spotlight
Hope Hicks wasn't just known for her history of age-gap relationships while serving as Donald Trump's presidential aide. Her fierce loyalty to Trump before and during his first term as commander in chief only added to her reputation. The real-estate mogul famously hired Hicks to be his press secretary for his 2016 presidential campaign. When Trump won the election, he brought Hicks to the White House with her by eventually making her the permanent White House communications director.
Her last job title at the Oval Office was counselor to the president in 2020 before Joe Biden took over presidential duties. Hicks faded from the public eye afterwards, but her experience with the Trump administration helped land her a couple of lucrative gigs in the time since. U.S. Senator Dave McCormick reportedly hired Hicks to help with his campaign back in 2021. In 2023, Hicks worked in a PR role for businessman and Madison Square Garden sports chairman James Dolan. But while making changes to her career, her personal life also went through an overhaul. It was reported in 2024 that she was engaged to Goldman Sachs bigwig Jim Donovan, who she'd been dating since 2019. By 2025, however, reports surfaced that there were signs Hicks might've been single.
What's Hope Hicks' relationship with the Trumps after her disappearance?
Hope Hicks and Donald Trump reportedly didn't see eye to eye after the 2020 presidential election. Although Trump may have once admitted he lost to Joe Biden, he's mostly been adamant that he was the victim of a stolen election for the most part. Hicks allegedly felt Trump's voter fraud claims were doing more harm than good, though, and advised the "Apprentice" host to discontinue the rhetoric. Trump reportedly felt that Hicks had lost faith in him after the exchange. The former model's spotlight dimmed considerably after the disagreement, which might've added more credibility to the reports. What's more peculiar is that Hicks was nowhere to be found as Trump ramped up his 2024 presidential campaign, despite her past loyalty.
That being said, it doesn't seem that Hicks became yet another member of Trump's inner circle who ended up hating him. She published an article in the New York Post announcing her support for her former White House boss just a couple of days before he won the election for his second term. Hicks also had nothing but kind words to say about her history with Trump, and foresaw his second term in the White House during her glowing review. Furthermore, Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, posted pictures on social media of herself and a resurfaced Hicks spending quality time together in 2025. So, it seems that Hicks and the Trumps have remained close despite her disappearance and glaring omission from the president's new administration.