Why Everyone Is Convinced Jenna Bush Hager's Today Co-Hosts Can't Stand Her
Jenna Bush Hager has had an interesting life and career, to say the least. As the daughter of former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, Jenna was always going to be in the public eye to some extent, and Jenna's former reputation as a party girl has generated controversy in the past. Even so, Jenna Bush Hager had a surprisingly normal job for a time, following in her mother's footsteps as a teacher. Since 2009, however, Jenna has been a mainstay of NBC's "Today," initially joining as a correspondent before eventually landing a co-hosting gig. Along the way, Jenna Bush Hager's reported salary has risen to eye-watering levels, even if some of her co-hosts are supposedly outpacing her in that regard. But on the subject of her place within the "Today" family, some seem convinced that the Bush heiress isn't nearly as beloved by her co-stars as they'd have the public believe.
For instance, some viewers can't help but notice "Today" co-host Carson Daly's body language around Jenna, with some speculating that the former "TRL" host doesn't particularly like sharing the screen with Dubya's daughter. In November 2025, one Reddit user made a post titled "Carson not liking JHB Theory is gaining steam," elaborating, "I've watched these people for a long while. Carson is not a 'yes man' unless he is hosting [The Voice]. He seems to barely tolerate this gig and the facial expressions are priceless. I knew Jenna got on his nerves but the body language..." Another user commented, "Oh I know he like never wants to engage with her and its quite funny." Granted, some commenters opined that Daly was simply a bad fit for the fourth-hour lineup in general. But this isn't the only example of speculative chatter regarding Jenna.
Jenna Bush Hager is no stranger to uncomfortable on-air moments
As we mentioned, some "Today" viewers believe that Carson Daly has larger compatibility problems with the show's fourth-hour lineup that go beyond just his perceived annoyance with co-host Jenna Bush Hager. As one user commented on the aforementioned Reddit thread, "I mean they all constantly talk over him and interrupt during his one segment he does." However, other commenters couldn't help but wonder if Jenna was a common denominator of sorts. "Does anybody like her besides Savannah? Watching her try to read the Teleprompter is almost sad at times," one wrote.
That user seems to be referring to Savannah Guthrie, who, by all accounts, does have a close relationship with Jenna. Even then, though, there have been signs of trouble in paradise. Take, for example, in August 2025, when Jenna couldn't help but dredge up the fact that Guthrie didn't invite her to her wedding 11 years prior, since they weren't as close at the time. Per HuffPost, Guthrie looked like a deer in the headlights as this uncomfortable exchanged played out live on national television. Guthrie ultimately managed to diffuse the situation by assuring Jenna that she would be a bridesmaid if the wedding had taken place more recently.
There were also some mild jokes at Jenna's expense around April 2025, when other "Today" stars seemed to throw a bit of shade at how Jenna's co-hosts frequently changed after Hoda Kotb called it a day. After Kylie Kelce paid a visit to the "Today" set and seemed to quite enjoy herself, Al Roker quipped, "She could be on 'Jenna & Friends'" (via Hello!). "She could be on 'Jenna & Friends,'" Guthrie concurred, adding, "Come on Kylie, you are welcome any time, we have a place for you on this couch."