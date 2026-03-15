Why Everyone Is Convinced Jenna Bush Hager's Today Co-Hosts Can't Stand Her

Jenna Bush Hager has had an interesting life and career, to say the least. As the daughter of former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, Jenna was always going to be in the public eye to some extent, and Jenna's former reputation as a party girl has generated controversy in the past. Even so, Jenna Bush Hager had a surprisingly normal job for a time, following in her mother's footsteps as a teacher. Since 2009, however, Jenna has been a mainstay of NBC's "Today," initially joining as a correspondent before eventually landing a co-hosting gig. Along the way, Jenna Bush Hager's reported salary has risen to eye-watering levels, even if some of her co-hosts are supposedly outpacing her in that regard. But on the subject of her place within the "Today" family, some seem convinced that the Bush heiress isn't nearly as beloved by her co-stars as they'd have the public believe.

For instance, some viewers can't help but notice "Today" co-host Carson Daly's body language around Jenna, with some speculating that the former "TRL" host doesn't particularly like sharing the screen with Dubya's daughter. In November 2025, one Reddit user made a post titled "Carson not liking JHB Theory is gaining steam," elaborating, "I've watched these people for a long while. Carson is not a 'yes man' unless he is hosting [The Voice]. He seems to barely tolerate this gig and the facial expressions are priceless. I knew Jenna got on his nerves but the body language..." Another user commented, "Oh I know he like never wants to engage with her and its quite funny." Granted, some commenters opined that Daly was simply a bad fit for the fourth-hour lineup in general. But this isn't the only example of speculative chatter regarding Jenna.