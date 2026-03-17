Trump Has The Same Three-Word Compliment For All Of His Sons (Real Personal, Donald)
"You're a good boy, you're a good boy, you're all good boys!" Presumably, this is what Donald Trump exclaims when he has all of his sons gathered together. They may be grown men, but it appears that the divisive politician still sees them as little children, and instead of finding different ways to compliment each son individually, Donald simply opts for the same (and arguably ill-suited) phrase time and again. When Donald Trump Jr. found himself in an uncomfortable situation after it came out that he took a meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised him dirt on Hillary Clinton, ahead of the 2016 presidential elections, his proud papa defended him, albeit in a somewhat demeaning way.
"Don is — as many of you know Don — he's a good boy. He's a good kid," Donald told reporters onboard Air Force One (via X, formerly known as Twitter), arguing that any politician worth his salt would have agreed to that meeting. Don Jr. isn't the only one who's been called "a good boy" either. His younger brother, Eric Trump, was referred to in the same manner in 2025. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked, during a business discussion, if he could meet Eric, to which the former "Apprentice" host responded, "He's such a good boy. I'll have Eric call," (via X).
Instead of being mortified by his father referring to him in this manner, the businessman informed CNN's Kaitlan Collins, "I'm glad he acknowledges that I'm a good boy. I am a good boy." Finally, while making an appearance in his granddaughter Kai Trump's October 2025 YouTube video, Donald noted that youngest son Barron Trump's studies at New York University were going well, confirming, "He's a good boy." Add that to the list of weird comments the Trump family has made about Barron.
Melania Trump also thinks of Donald as a boy (albeit not necessarily a good one)
Donald Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" leaked tape scandal, in 2016, put his wife, Melania Trump, in an uncomfortable position where she had to publicly defend her hubby. And, while the former model did just that, Melania took a subtle jab at Donald while she was at it. The first lady claimed that she was shocked by the tape's contents and that she'd never heard her husband make such lewd comments about women in her presence before. Melania then took a page out of The Donald's book and tried to make his actions seem less incriminating by likening him to a boy.
"The boys, the way they talk when they grow up and they want to sometimes show each other, 'Oh, this and that' and talking about the girls. But yes, I was surprised, of course," she reasoned to CNN, later adding, "Sometimes I say I have two boys at home — I have my young son and I have my husband." Hilariously, Donald has also used the phrase he seemingly reserves only for his three sons to describe himself. During a February 2026 press briefing, where the president discussed his use of tariffs and the fact that the Supreme Court had ruled they were illegal, he announced, "I like to be a good boy."
Donald continued, "I have very effectively utilized tariffs over the last year to make America great again," (via YouTube). The only thing more disturbing than a sitting U.S. president referring to himself as a "good boy," is that a speechwriter at the White House seemingly thought it appropriate to include the phrase in his speech. Who knows, though, maybe Donald specifically requested it?