Trump Has The Same Three-Word Compliment For All Of His Sons (Real Personal, Donald)

"You're a good boy, you're a good boy, you're all good boys!" Presumably, this is what Donald Trump exclaims when he has all of his sons gathered together. They may be grown men, but it appears that the divisive politician still sees them as little children, and instead of finding different ways to compliment each son individually, Donald simply opts for the same (and arguably ill-suited) phrase time and again. When Donald Trump Jr. found himself in an uncomfortable situation after it came out that he took a meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised him dirt on Hillary Clinton, ahead of the 2016 presidential elections, his proud papa defended him, albeit in a somewhat demeaning way.

"Don is — as many of you know Don — he's a good boy. He's a good kid," Donald told reporters onboard Air Force One (via X, formerly known as Twitter), arguing that any politician worth his salt would have agreed to that meeting. Don Jr. isn't the only one who's been called "a good boy" either. His younger brother, Eric Trump, was referred to in the same manner in 2025. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked, during a business discussion, if he could meet Eric, to which the former "Apprentice" host responded, "He's such a good boy. I'll have Eric call," (via X).

Instead of being mortified by his father referring to him in this manner, the businessman informed CNN's Kaitlan Collins, "I'm glad he acknowledges that I'm a good boy. I am a good boy." Finally, while making an appearance in his granddaughter Kai Trump's October 2025 YouTube video, Donald noted that youngest son Barron Trump's studies at New York University were going well, confirming, "He's a good boy." Add that to the list of weird comments the Trump family has made about Barron.