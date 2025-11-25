Weird Comments The Trump Family Has Made About Barron

Perhaps the reason Barron Trump so rarely makes a public appearance is because he so often wishes the earth would just open up and swallow him whole. The first son's family hasn't exactly gone out of their way to not say embarrassing and downright strange things about him in public, and thanks to the immortal internet, Barron will have to contend with all of it for the rest of his life. President Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, has been the main culprit when it comes to embarrassing the NYU student.

Donald got Barron's age wrong during a May 2024 interview with Miami's Telemundo 51 radio station, stating that his son was 17 years old, even though he'd turned 18 that March. It's perhaps not an uncommon mistake for a parent to make, but Donald has been open about the fact that he's not very involved in raising his kids in the past, and his slip of the tongue hinted that he perhaps also doesn't keep up with Barron's birthday.

Then there's the ongoing saga about Barron's height. He is the tallest of the Trump clan at 6 foot 7, though Donald has insisted his son stands at 6 foot 9. Barron's height has made headlines, mostly because of his father's consistent commentary on his stature. While making an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Donald broached the subject of his son's height once again, calling Barron "a big boy," adding, "He is a tall one, there's no question. I say 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you.'" What an odd thing to say, even if it is a quip. Unfortunately, these comments are but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the strange things Barron's family has said about him.