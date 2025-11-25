Weird Comments The Trump Family Has Made About Barron
Perhaps the reason Barron Trump so rarely makes a public appearance is because he so often wishes the earth would just open up and swallow him whole. The first son's family hasn't exactly gone out of their way to not say embarrassing and downright strange things about him in public, and thanks to the immortal internet, Barron will have to contend with all of it for the rest of his life. President Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, has been the main culprit when it comes to embarrassing the NYU student.
Donald got Barron's age wrong during a May 2024 interview with Miami's Telemundo 51 radio station, stating that his son was 17 years old, even though he'd turned 18 that March. It's perhaps not an uncommon mistake for a parent to make, but Donald has been open about the fact that he's not very involved in raising his kids in the past, and his slip of the tongue hinted that he perhaps also doesn't keep up with Barron's birthday.
Then there's the ongoing saga about Barron's height. He is the tallest of the Trump clan at 6 foot 7, though Donald has insisted his son stands at 6 foot 9. Barron's height has made headlines, mostly because of his father's consistent commentary on his stature. While making an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Donald broached the subject of his son's height once again, calling Barron "a big boy," adding, "He is a tall one, there's no question. I say 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you.'" What an odd thing to say, even if it is a quip. Unfortunately, these comments are but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the strange things Barron's family has said about him.
Donald Trump called Barron violent and vicious when he was only two years old
During a 2024 interview on the "PBD Podcast" Donald Trump called then 18-year-old Barron Trump "cute." But when the youngest Trump son was only two years old, his father described him in a manner that might have been a more fitting description for his adult son.
During a 2007 speech, Donald seized the opportunity to show off his 2-year-old son to those gathered. "See, that's Barron," he said to applause (via Facebook). "He's strong, he's smart, he's tough, he's vicious, he's violent. All of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur." The real estate mogul then went on to say he hoped Barron had some brains too. The former "Apprentice" host is known for joking about things, and oftentimes it's hard to distinguish between when he's serious and when's he's actually making a quip, but it might be safe to say that Barron would rather his father have said these things on the "PBD Podcast" than way back when he was two.
The clip of Donald doting on 2-year-old Barron resurfaced ahead of the 2024 election, and many netizens on X, formerly Twitter, had some thoughts. "I've never heard another parent describe their baby using militant language," one penned. "All Trump's teachings wrapped into one! This poor guy!" another added. The youngest Trump son, who remains an enigma, hardly seems vicious or violent, and Barron's disappearance from the public eye hints he'd just like to go about his business in peace.
Melania told the world 7-year-old Barron had great fashion sense
Melania Trump has undergone a stunning style transformation over the years, and she's made sure Barron Trump looks the part too. In 2013, the former model told ABC News that her then 7-year-old son was no slob. "He's not a sweatpants child," she told the outlet. "He doesn't mind putting on [a suit] — but not every day — and he likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like daddy." And indeed, video evidence of a young Barron in a suit exists in a viral clip from his childhood, which shows him excitedly picking up a briefcase while he tells his mother, "I like my suitcase," which he adorably pronounced "sootcase" (via Entertainment Tonight). Is it odd for a mother to boast about her 7-year-old loving to don suits? Erm, yes, a little. And that's not all.
Melania also disclosed during the interview that she was making sure Barron's skincare routine is on point (possibly in an attempt to ensure her son will never have to reach for the orange bronzer like his dad). She shared that she was applying a product from her skincare line, called the Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer, to Barron's skin every night. "It smells very, very fresh. I put it on him from head to toe. He likes it!" she marveled. The fact that Barron's NYU classmates can find this information on the internet must be downright mortifying. But it gets worse.
After disclosing that her 7-year-old son wears suits and gets dipped in a Caviar Complex cream every night, the future first lady said, "He has a lot of energy and is very cute. I call him 'Mini-Donald.'"
Donald Trump reportedly once hinted that Barron doesn't tell him he loves him
As unbelievable as it might sound, Donald Trump is claimed to have once told a reporter that Barron Trump doesn't exactly profess his love for him. The reporter in question, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, disclosed this bit of information in his book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show."
Karl, along with fellow reporter Zeke Miller, was meeting with Donald ahead of the White House Correspondents dinner in 2020, which the President never attended during his tenure. Karl wrote of the bizarre exchange he had with the President that day, recalling how Donald told Miller that he (Karl) reminded him of Barron. "He's like my son," the President said. Karl told CNN (via the Independent) this would become one of the most bizarre conversations he had in his life. "Donald Trump, it seemed, was comparing me to his teenage son, Barron, and he was comparing my lack of excitement about his possible appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner, with his son's reluctance to say out loud that he loved him," Karl penned in his book.
Then there's also the fact that Donald has referred to Barron as solely "Melania's son" during some past public exchanges. While doing a briefing from the Oval Office in September 2019, Donald addressed the rise in vaping among young people, telling reporters that Melania was getting involved to help put a damper on the industry because she has a young son, aka Barron. "That's how the first lady got involved. She's got a son," the President said (via USA Today). He quickly added "together" seemingly correcting himself to indicate he meant Barron is both their son, but the moment made headlines regardless.
Donald Trump dished on Barron's non-existing dating life during a 2024 podcast interview
While making an appearance on the "PBD Podcast" in December 2024, Donald Trump's take on Barron Trump's dating life proved he's entirely out of touch with his kids. Not only did the President's answer hint he knows very little about Barron's personal life, he also disclosed details about his son's dating life that we're pretty sure left the then 18-year-old wishing he'd never suggested his father make an appearance on any podcast. "PBD" host Patrick Bet-David asked the President about Barron's love life since he started attending NYU, and Donald's response was likely nothing short of embarrassing for Barron. "I'm not sure he's there yet," the controversial politician replied. "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." The soundbite made headlines.
To make matters worse, the President also, as mentioned above, referred to his adult son as "cute" during the interview. He did this again while making an appearance on his granddaughter, Kai Trump's, YouTube vlog in October 2025. Donald told Kai that Barron sent his greetings, and as he quoted what his son told him to say to Kai, the President changed his voice to speak an octave higher. Cringe. He then added, "He's so cute."
Lara Trump cracked jokes about Barron's height during a podcast episode
Either members of the Trump clan know so little about Barron that all they have to discuss is his staggering height, or they're all just a tad insecure about the fact that he towers over all of them. Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, also made an appearance on the "PBD Podcast" in 2024 after Donald Trump's election victory and credited Barron with helping his father appeal to younger voters. She called Barron "cool" and engaged in some banter about his height. "It's funny, I am used to my husband and my father-in-law being the tallest people," Lara said. "Barron makes us all look so little, which is okay with me because I am 5'11”. I don't mind taking a little bit off."
Lara also asserted that "[Barron] is his father's son." One can't help but wonder how Barron feels about this one. His mother might have called him "Mini-Donald" once, but with all of the President's past sexual misconduct scandals continuing to haunt him during his second term — not to mention those elusive Epstein files — Lara telling everyone that Barron takes after his father might not be the compliment she thought it was.
Eric accused Barron of making him the runt of the family
When it comes to how the Trump family members feel about Barron Trump, the first son's older brother, Eric Trump, is an open book. The "PBD Podcast" is likely not on Barron's list of favorites anymore, given that it's become one of the places where his family members have said some of the most mortifying things about him to date.
Eric Trump sat down for an interview with host Patrick Bet-David in October 2025, and Barron's height was once again a topic of discussion (sigh). "Barron is a really really good kid and he's come into his own in like a beautiful way but it p—s me off, can I fill everyone in?" Eric started. "So I'm 6'5 right, I'm not exactly a small guy; I tower over everyone. I became like the family midget after Barron." Seems Eric inherited his father's ego and insecurities. He admitted that he was unhappy when Barron, at only 15 years old, was already outgrowing him. "I used to be the tall guy in the family and now I'm the runt," Eric complained. "So when you get overtaken by a 15-year-old, I'm not happy about it."
This might have been intended as some friendly banter, but one can't help but wonder whether Barron is getting sick and tired of all the talk about his stature, especially from his family members. Additionally, Eric hinted that Barron stopped playing soccer because "he realized that there's never been a 6'9" soccer player ever." He added that basketball ended up not being a good fit either. "He might have loved basketball until he realized he still couldn't jump," Eric said. He also got Barron's age wrong, saying he's 18.
Eric thought it fitting to give Barron dating advice via a British tabloid
Eric Trump has put his foot in his mouth when it comes to talking about Barron Trump more than once. As all eyes were on the first son as he readied to attend NYU in 2024, Eric decided that a good place to give his little brother some dating advice would be via a British tabloid. Eric went on to describe Barron's dating life with three simple words, telling the Daily Mail that his advice to the youngest Trump son is to "just be careful," adding, "There are a lot of eyes on you." As if Barron didn't know that already.
Eric also piled on the pressure, telling the outlet, "My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now." Eric also gave Barron some credit for getting Donald Trump to change his campaign strategy to appeal to younger voters, forfeiting traditional media for podcasts, but the second-oldest Trump son made sure everyone knew Barron didn't deserve all the credit. "I've pushed the hell out of podcasts because I think traditional media is dying around the world," he said.
Eric also discussed his little brother's dating life on — you guessed it — the "PBD Podcast." Patrick Bet-David inquired about Barron reportedly shutting down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date. Eric, to his credit, seemed hesitant to comment at first but did so anyway. "Honestly, shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at, you know, at his age in terms of the dating scene," he responded.
Don Jr. referred to Barron as a damned teenager
By now, the Trump family's crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, is well known among pundits. Barron Trump also has a stake in the company, and when his family announced the venture, they did it with great fanfare, joining crypto entrepreneur Farokh Sarmad for a live chat on X Spaces in September 2024. Donald Trump and his two oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump took the lead, and Barron was set to attend and deliver some remarks, but he left the chat — literally — before that could happen.
When it was finally Barron's turn to speak, Farokh told their audience that the youngest Trump son was no longer on the call. "He's not here anymore, We took too long," he said, per the Independent. "We're gonna try and get him back." Spoiler alert: Barron did not come back, and one can't exactly blame him. The entire conversation lasted about two hours. Don Jr., upon hearing that his younger brother had pulled a disappearing act, said, "Damned teenagers!" Barron was 18 at the time, which technically still made him a teenager, but he was set to discuss business with the group, so referring to him in that manner on the call was odd, and perhaps even a little bit disrespectful, given that he's supposed to be their partner.
Kai Trump essentially called Barron a good boy
Kai Trump is growing up fast and almost the same age as Barron Trump, and during an October 2025 YouTube vlog with her grandfather, Donald Trump, she asked the President how Barron is doing at NYU. Donald boasted that his youngest son was doing great, adding that Barron sent his greetings. "He's a good boy. He loves you," he told Kai, who quietly agreed. Donald called Barron "a good boy" for a second time a few moments later, and Kai affirmed, "He is."
The President should, at some point, probably start referring to Barron as a good man instead of a good boy. But then again, he called Eric Trump "a good boy" during a hot mic moment with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in October 2025. When questioned about the exchange by CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Eric accidentally revealed how desperate he is for Donald's approval when he affirmed, "I am a good boy." Here's hoping Barron never makes the mistake of uttering those words in public. His family has embarrassed him enough as it is.