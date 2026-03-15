Side-By-Side Pics Of Pink's Face Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Few artists have managed to dominate the airwaves in the 21st century quite like singer and songwriter Alecia Beth Moore-Hart — better known by her stage name, P!nk. From an iconic cover of "Lady Marmalade" to her chart-topping original single "So What" in the late 2000s, Pink still sells out stadiums today, boasting her impressive athletic abilities since becoming a mom of two. After decades of hard work both on stage and in her personal life, the "Stupid Girls" singer has taken every endeavor in stride. Side-by-side pics of her face prove that the star is aging like fine wine.

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With her signature blonde pixie cut clipped back during a 2003 appearance alongside Jack Black for MTV's "Total Request Live", Pink added a pop of her namesake color in the inner corner of her eye. Her angular face shape and full lips were accentuated with blush and gloss, and her defined eyebrows were uncharacteristically full for the era. Not much had changed by December 2025, as Pink's familiar face was spotted beaming alongside her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, at the "All Out: Comedy About Ambition" gala.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer has always looked stunning while going makeup-free, and this minimal-makeup look suits her mature features perfectly. Even with her hefty net worth, the star has seemingly opted out of cosmetic procedures to embrace her natural wrinkles and smile lines — that's something we can "Raise [Our] Glass" to.