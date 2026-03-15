Side-By-Side Pics Of Pink's Face Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine
Few artists have managed to dominate the airwaves in the 21st century quite like singer and songwriter Alecia Beth Moore-Hart — better known by her stage name, P!nk. From an iconic cover of "Lady Marmalade" to her chart-topping original single "So What" in the late 2000s, Pink still sells out stadiums today, boasting her impressive athletic abilities since becoming a mom of two. After decades of hard work both on stage and in her personal life, the "Stupid Girls" singer has taken every endeavor in stride. Side-by-side pics of her face prove that the star is aging like fine wine.
With her signature blonde pixie cut clipped back during a 2003 appearance alongside Jack Black for MTV's "Total Request Live", Pink added a pop of her namesake color in the inner corner of her eye. Her angular face shape and full lips were accentuated with blush and gloss, and her defined eyebrows were uncharacteristically full for the era. Not much had changed by December 2025, as Pink's familiar face was spotted beaming alongside her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, at the "All Out: Comedy About Ambition" gala.
The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer has always looked stunning while going makeup-free, and this minimal-makeup look suits her mature features perfectly. Even with her hefty net worth, the star has seemingly opted out of cosmetic procedures to embrace her natural wrinkles and smile lines — that's something we can "Raise [Our] Glass" to.
Pink won't let her age stop her from trying new things
The moral of Pink's music has always been the same: proudly embracing your truest self despite what the haters might say. Despite the tragic details of Pink's life, the singer still pushes herself to tackle the unknown — and looks amazing while doing it.
In an Instagram interview ahead of her weeklong guest spot on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March 2026, Pink acknowledged that this was her first TV hosting gig besides "the Lady of Soul Train Awards when I was like, 12." Pink's look has certainly transformed since then, as the then-21-year-old (close enough) had styled a hot pink pixie with a denim Dior outfit. Her looks on "Kelly Clarkson" over two decades later had a mature grace to them, pairing her coiffed silver hair with a velour brown suit, fire-engine-red dress, and softer baby pink sweaters. While noticeably a lot less bold in her fashion choices, the venture itself took some guts, as she also shared in another interview that "this year is my year to say yes to things that I would not normally say yes to. And it's outside of my wheelhouse, and I'm super excited."
Despite some nerves about her performance on this new kind of stage, Pink's weeklong run was met by rave reviews from fans — one even commented on Instagram, "She's so beautiful, inside and out!!!" The "Most Girls" singer has naturally changed over the years, but just as consistent as her spunky attitude and edgy hair is her empowering spirit and warm heart. That's undoubtedly the best look to rock.