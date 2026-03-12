Erika Kirk's Cringe Vid With Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Everyone Shouting One Shady Word
Since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk has gamely stepped into his shoes. In addition to taking the helm of Turning Point USA, her late husband's nonprofit organization, Erika also took her husband's post on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. Then, on March 11, 2026, the former pageant queen traveled to Arkansas to expand Turning Point USA's reach in the state. In addition to their in-person presentations, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Erika created a short video for social media. Although Erika Kirk stuck to her toned down new look, leaving her bedazzled 'fits at home, viewers still had tons of criticism. While one found fault with Erika's stringy hair extensions, most were annoyed by her off-putting onscreen demeanor.
Arkansas was proud to welcome @TPUSA's @MrsErikaKirk!
Excited to have you here as we work to bring Club America chapters to students across Arkansas and empower the next generation of leaders. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gg6zdV8RqC
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 11, 2026
"Why can't Erika ever display a genuine human emotion? She always comes across as tho she's acting (poorly) & it gives me the ick," complained one poster on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's still doing the fake crying act 6 months later lol," declared another. Still, it's impossible to know what she was thinking in the moment. Previously, Erika spoke out about the abrupt emotional shifts that are part of the grieving process. However, she seems to be cycling through them all rapidly within just a few minutes in this video. Despite starting out with a beaming smile, Erika's tightly clasped hands and posture make it look like she's trying to shield herself before she perks up and delivers her lines.
Erika Kirk's body language keeps complicating matters
Charlie Kirk was a highly controversial figure, so it makes sense that Erika Kirk's actions are eliciting strong reactions. However, even some Turning Point USA fans can't stand Erika, making it especially difficult for her to fill in for her late husband. As netizens continue to be perplexed by Erika's body language, experts have been offering their takes. After the mother-of-two made a speech at her husband's memorial service, body language expert Traci Brown surmised that Botox was inhibiting Erika's ability to express herself.
"Here we see enough mismatches so close together that it can ring as performative," Brown explained on her website, shedding light on why people keep using "fake" to describe Erika's behavior. In addition, behavioral analyst Bedros "Spidey" Akkelian noted on Instagram that Erika's body language in different situations sent conflicting messages about her struggle with criticism. This lack of consistency could further erode her credibility.
Beyond that, the former beauty queen's compulsion to touch people adds another dimension of awkwardness, and it shows up again in her video with Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Just as the governor finishes her speech, Erika reaches out and strokes her back, as if Sanders were the one in need of comfort. Judging by the way she abruptly jerks the top half of her body towards Erika, it seems like she might have been startled by the gesture, although it's not as controversial as Erika's hugs with both JD Vance and Jason Aldean.