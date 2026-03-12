Erika Kirk's Cringe Vid With Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Everyone Shouting One Shady Word

Since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk has gamely stepped into his shoes. In addition to taking the helm of Turning Point USA, her late husband's nonprofit organization, Erika also took her husband's post on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. Then, on March 11, 2026, the former pageant queen traveled to Arkansas to expand Turning Point USA's reach in the state. In addition to their in-person presentations, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Erika created a short video for social media. Although Erika Kirk stuck to her toned down new look, leaving her bedazzled 'fits at home, viewers still had tons of criticism. While one found fault with Erika's stringy hair extensions, most were annoyed by her off-putting onscreen demeanor.

Arkansas was proud to welcome @TPUSA's @MrsErikaKirk! Excited to have you here as we work to bring Club America chapters to students across Arkansas and empower the next generation of leaders. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gg6zdV8RqC — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 11, 2026

"Why can't Erika ever display a genuine human emotion? She always comes across as tho she's acting (poorly) & it gives me the ick," complained one poster on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's still doing the fake crying act 6 months later lol," declared another. Still, it's impossible to know what she was thinking in the moment. Previously, Erika spoke out about the abrupt emotional shifts that are part of the grieving process. However, she seems to be cycling through them all rapidly within just a few minutes in this video. Despite starting out with a beaming smile, Erika's tightly clasped hands and posture make it look like she's trying to shield herself before she perks up and delivers her lines.